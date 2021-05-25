New book to raise funds for child rights amid pandemic

A Delhi-based entrepreneur and mountaineer aims to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief from the sale proceeds of his recently released book “7 Lessons from Everest Expedition Learnings from Life and Business”.

The coffee-table book, with 350 stunning images spread over 250 pages, is written by Aditya Gupta. It narrates the author’s experience of scaling Mt Everest at the age of 50 in 2019 and shares the virtues of “preparation, passion, perseverance, mental toughness, and resilience”. The proceeds from the book will be given to NGO Child Rights and You (CRY).

“This campaign combines two joys – one of giving and the other of learning through the master tutor like Mt. Everest itself. Climbing Everest is a transformational experience- not only for those who climb but also for those who can share the journey vicariously,” said Gupta.

“Those who come forward to contribute to help the underprivileged children will take home not just their good wishes, but also a world-class coffee table book that can inspire them to overcome life’s various challenges. We want to spread the word so that more people can join us to help CRY,” he added.

The campaign, initiated by The Rug Republic (a brand owned by Gupta), will include gifting the book to anyone donating Rs 4,000 — price of the book — and above to CRY and extend support in ensuring care, protection and education to children amidst these trying times.

Also, the cost of the book will be “less” for the corporate donors ordering the book in bulk, it said. “The support extended by TRR will benefit many children of our project areas to ensure better health, education and protection to the children. We believe this gesture of TRR will inspire many to contribute in bringing positive changes in the lives of our children in these trying times,” said Soha Moitra, regional director at CRY.