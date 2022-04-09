New book tells rags to riches story of diamond tycoon Govind Dholakia

A new book tells the rags to riches story of renowned diamond baron Govind Dholakia, who created a billion-dollar company and shifted the epicentre of the trade out of Belgium to India.

“Diamonds are Forever, so are Morals”, as told to engineer-scientist Arun Tiwari and educationalist Kamlesh Yagnik, claims to be a modern roll-in-one of “Law of Success” by Napoleon Hill, “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie and “Wings of Fire” by APJ Abdul Kalam.

It is published by ‘Penguin Enterprise’, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

“It was a joy revisiting a substantial part of my life, struggles and professional journey through this book. Each one of us has different life experiences that shape our present and future and through this book I wanted to share my life experiences with all to be reassured that a life of honesty and ethics helps achieve great success and gives immense satisfaction,” said Dholakia, the founder and executive chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK), a leading diamond crafting company.

Also Read | Reviving Nations

Born into a poor agricultural family of seven brothers and sisters in a remote village in Gujarat, Dholakia grew up just like any other child with no special treatments or privileges or better education.

His journey commenced in 1964 as he set out towards Surat, Gujarat, not only to support his family, but also with a dream in his eyes to outperform, and since then his legacy has conveyed it all.

In 1970, he founded Shree Ram Krishna Exports (SRK), world’s largest diamond crafting and exports company and SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), a philanthropic arm of SRK.

Govindkaka, as he is fondly addressed by all, started out as a Diamond polisher with a diamond factory to build an empire.

The autobiography is endorsed by no less than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the work a “source of inspiration” for the coming generations and wished it all success.

“From the reminiscences and incidents of childhood, early education, to picking up life skills on the personal and professional front, nuggets of inspiring information are compiled in the book. The simile between morals and diamonds in the title of the book itself sets the tone.

“The emphasis on morals is particularly relevant to the modern times, especially for our youth. The reader gets swayed with the autobiography’s flow of thoughts. May the publication receive the love and affection of the readers and motivate them to contribute for the larger good. I wish the publication all success,” he said.

The book, priced at Rs 510, is currently available for sale on online and offline stores.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!