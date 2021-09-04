New book chronicling Wipro’s journey to release on September 20

A new book documenting the “exceptional” entrepreneurial journey of IT giant Wipro spanning 75 years will hit the stands on September 20, announced publishing house Westland on Friday.

The coffee-table book, The Story of Wipro: A Journey from 1945, is penned by the first few employees of the tech-giant.

Published under Westland’s ‘business’ imprint, the commemorative volume is the first authoritative account of “how the company went from being a family-run manufacturing business to a professional corporation, now owned by a philanthropic foundation”.

“It’s a pleasure and a privilege to present The Story of Wipro. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Wipro, we realize that Wipro’s story belongs to many people: the thousands of employees and clients, past and present, who grew with us, stakeholders and observers who believed in us, and all those who wished us well over the decades. We hope you will enjoy the journey as much as we have,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro Limited.

Excited & humbled to see #TheStoryofWipro take shape in paper and ink! Thrilled to share our journey with you – from making vanaspati to helping create a digital world. It’s been an incredibly fulfilling 75 years!#75yearsofWipro pic.twitter.com/085XE3imDN — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) September 2, 2021

Wipro, which was founded by MH Hasham Premji in 1945 as a vegetable oil manufacturing company, reinvented itself as a leader of the tech industry under the leadership of Hasham Premji’s son and Wipro Limited founder chairman Azim Premji — also known as the Czar of the Indian IT industry.

The company, with its IT, consumer and engineering businesses, has its presence in over 60 countries currently.

According to the publishers, the book is a celebration of Wipro’s journey, with all its twists and turns, achievements and failures, struggle and resilience and the many men and women who made it happen.

The Story of Wipro – A Journey from 1945, is an account of the seventy-five years of Wipro’s exceptional entrepreneurial journey, meshing its growth story with the struggles, sacrifices and triumphs of the Wiproites who led the way. Pre-order here: https://t.co/4n0b6hQOmQ@Wipro pic.twitter.com/TLA8tXlpyS — Westland Books (@WestlandBooks) September 3, 2021

“The Story of Wipro marks a milestone for our business imprint. If there is one journey of success and growth that has excited the public imagination in recent years, it is that of Wipro, and it’s hugely satisfying to be able to publish the book that captures the essence of this story in text and images,” said Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO, Westland Publications.

