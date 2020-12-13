DC Comics informs new Batman will be black

Much like the other stories, it is set in Gotham and Batman is dead. A new Batman, Fox, will come to save all.

The universe of superheroes has been largely dominated by white men and women. According to a report in The Guardian, DC comics is set to change the narrative. Under the mask, the next Batman will be black, the comics publisher revealed Thursday. The same report states that John Ridley, who is the screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave will write the new series. It will feature artwork by Nick Derington and Laura Braga. Much like the other stories, it is set in Gotham and Batman is dead. A new Batman, Fox, will come to save all.

Speaking to The New York Times Ridley admitted being excited. “They appreciate the things that I do. They’re happy for me. They’re great supporters. But they would much rather see Black Panther than 12 Years a Slave, let’s be honest,” he said in November. “So to be able to write the next Batman, for them to know that this next Batman is going to be black, everybody else on the planet can hate it, have a problem with it, denigrate it, but I have my audience and they already love it.”

The report states it was in 1979 when the character Fox first appeared. This time he will appear as a Batman in the four-issue Future State: The Next Batman in January. It further shares the series will be “part of a two-month event” called ‘DC Future State’, and in here, new characters will take up from where the key characters had left.

