Never-seen-before work by Proust to be published by French publisher

Fans of French novelist Marcel Proust are in for a piece of good news. A report in The Guardian states that a book of his will be released by French publisher Gallimard. Titled Les Soixante-quinze feuillets or The Seventy-Five Pages, it will come out on March 18. The text was believed to be lost all these years.

The same report also mentions that it was written in 1908 and was in possession of the late publisher, Bernard de Fallois. He passed away in 2018 and it was him who saw over Proust’s posthumous publications. The report further adds that in 1954, in a foreword for a set of Proust unpublished essays, Against Sainte-Beuve, Fallois had hinted at that still unseen work.

Describing it as a “precious guide” to comprehend Proust’s 1913 work In Search of Lost Time, he had further asserted that The Seventy-Five Pages does not include Charles Swann, a fictional character in the French writer’s novels.

The report states, “the papers were rediscovered in De Fallois’ archives”, which was “bequeathed to the National Library of France on his death”.

“Through the reading keys that the writer seems to have left there, [it] gives access to the primitive Proustian crypt,” a statement from the Gallimard was quoted in the report.

The English translation of the work has not been announced yet.