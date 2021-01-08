Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece Chitra Ghosh passes away

Chitra Ghosh, the youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose and niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, passed away on January 7, 2021.

Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose took to social media to share the news. “A life dedicated to serving the people, teaching & inspiring the youth. Gave leadership to the Declassification Movement to release classified documents pertaining to the #LiberatorofIndia- #NetajiSubhasChandraBose,” he wrote on Facebook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief on Ghosh’s demise. “Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her, when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter, with a group photo of him with the professor.

Ghosh, who studied Political Science and Economics, was in the Education Service of the Government of West Bengal since the beginning of her teaching career. She had been the Head of the Department of Political Science at Lady Brabourne College in Kolkata, and was a visiting lecturer in the Political Science and International Relations Departments of Calcutta and Jadavpur Universities. She was also a professor of Social and Political History, at the Netaji Institute for Asian Studies in Kolkata.

Ghosh authored many books too. These include Mother of my Heart: The Story of Bivabati Bose, Women Movement Politics in Bengal, A Daughter Remembers: Life and Times of Sarat Chandra Bose, and Opening the Closed Windows, to name a few.