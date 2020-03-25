Nemai Ghosh passes away: Some books to remember him by

While it is natural to remember the photographer through his images, let’s also look at the words and the images he left behind. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh) While it is natural to remember the photographer through his images, let’s also look at the words and the images he left behind. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Celebrated photographer Nemai Ghosh, who worked extensively with Satyajit Ray among other directors, passed away in Kolkata on Wednesday, aged 86. He was admitted at a city hospital and died of a cardiac arrest. In his lifetime, Ghosh framed several iconic shots for Ray and also wrote many books on him.

While it is natural to remember the photographer through his craft, let’s also look at the words and images he left behind.

Satyajit Ray at 70

(Source: Amazon.in) (Source: Amazon.in)

As the title suggests, this book by Nemai Ghosh and Alok B Nandi contains 70 compositions by the celebrated photographer featuring the director over the 25 years of their association. Bearing Ghosh’s trademark black and white aesthetic, it features Ray in different moods and facets. If you are interested in a collection you want to revisit, this one’s for you.

Manik Da: Memoirs Of Satyajit Ray

(Source: Amazon.in) (Source: Amazon.in)

Published in 2011, the title bears the moniker Ray used to be known by, Manikda. In a similar vein, the book attempts to present Ray the person and not the director, the one Ghosh was friends with and not just professionally associated with. They had worked together in one of Ray’s earlier films, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and it led to a friendship that continued behind the camera as well.

Calcutta by Nemai Ghosh

(Source: Amazon.in) (Source: Amazon.in)

Ghosh had an intuitive eye for people and also the landscape they occupied in. It is then no surprise that Kolkata featured in his work and this coffee-table book is a lovely collection capturing the contradictions which make the city what it is. It also has photographs of several famous personalities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd