Neil Gaiman calls sexual assault allegations a ‘smear campaign’: The controversy, explained

Neil Gaiman, the best-selling British author whose works have shaped modern fantasy literature, has forcefully denied multiple allegations of sexual assault and coercive behaviour, describing the claims as “simply untrue” and accusing critics and journalists of participating in what he called a smear campaign.

In a lengthy statement published on his official Instagram page, Gaiman said the accusations had been exaggerated and amplified by people more interested in “outrage and getting clicks” than in verifying facts. The post marked his most extensive public response since the allegations first emerged nearly two years ago.

The claims, reported across several media outlets since 2024, involve nine women and have led to professional fallout for Gaiman, even as no criminal charges have been brought.

How the allegations emerged

The first public allegations against Gaiman appeared in July 2024 in Master, a podcast series produced by Tortoise Media. The investigation detailed accusations from five women who alleged sexual assault or coercive sexual behaviour by the author.

In January 2025, New York Magazine published a cover story expanding on those claims, based on interviews with eight women, four of whom had previously participated in the Tortoise investigation. The article described a pattern of alleged behaviour involving power imbalances, blurred professional relationships and disputed consent.

One accuser, identified as a former nanny or babysitter to Gaiman’s young child, alleged that Gaiman sexually assaulted her during an encounter at his home. Other women described experiences they characterised as coercive or occurring without clear agreement.

According to the New York Magazine report, some of the women said aspects of BDSM were involved, but they alleged that consent and boundaries had not been clearly discussed beforehand. Gaiman’s representatives have previously said that consensual BDSM between adults is lawful, a point the accusers dispute in their accounts.

A police report accusing Gaiman of sexual assault was filed in January 2023, but the investigation was later dropped. Authorities have not announced any criminal charges.

Gaiman’s response

Gaiman has consistently denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual conduct. Following the New York Magazine investigation, he said he had “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.”

In his latest statement, he said there were emails, text messages and video evidence that contradicted the accusations. He criticised what he described as an “echo chamber” in media coverage and said evidence supporting his account had been “dismissed or ignored”.

“I’ve learned first-hand how effective a smear campaign can be,” he wrote. “One thing that’s kept me going through all this madness is the conviction that the truth would, eventually, come out.”

He also praised the work of an independent writer publishing under the name TechnoPathology, whom he said had reviewed evidence in detail. Gaiman said he had no personal contact with the writer.

Professional and cultural impact

Dark Horse Comics ended its publishing relationship with him.

The allegations have had significant consequences for Gaiman’s career. Dark Horse Comics ended its publishing relationship with him, while DC Comics removed a planned reprint of The Sandman from its release schedule. A stage adaptation of his children’s book Coraline was cancelled last year.

Several screen projects have also been affected. Prime Video’s Good Omens will conclude with a single feature-length episode, with Gaiman no longer involved. Disney has paused development of The Graveyard Book, and Netflix cancelled Dead Boy Detectives, though studios have not always said whether those decisions were directly linked to the allegations.

Other adaptations, including a second season of Netflix’s The Sandman and Prime Video’s Anansi Boys, are still expected to be released.

Where things stand now

Gaiman is in the process of divorcing his wife, the musician Amanda Palmer. The couple share a young son.

In his statement, Gaiman said he had returned to writing and was close to completing a new novel, which he described as his largest project since American Gods. He also wrote about spending significant time as a full-time parent.

Despite the continuing controversy, Gaiman ended his message by thanking supporters who have stood by him.

“Thank you again to so many of you for your belief in my innocence and your support for my work,” he wrote. “It has meant the world to me.”