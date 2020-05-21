I did something stupid: Neil Gaiman apologises for breaking lockdown rules

Writing a post titled, AN EXTREMELY APOLOGETIC POST, he started with an apology. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Writing a post titled, AN EXTREMELY APOLOGETIC POST, he started with an apology. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Neil Gaiman’s life has been mired in controversy of late. After announcing separation from partner Amanda Palmer and having his Goodreads account hacked, he also ended up breaking lockdown rules. The Sandman writer had travelled to Skye from New Zealand, thereby violating the rules.

Writing a post titled, AN EXTREMELY APOLOGETIC POST, he started with an apology. “So. I did something stupid. I’m really sorry.” He further added, “I’ve managed to mess things up in Skye, which is the place I love most in the world. So, to answer the questions I’m being asked most often right now: What were you thinking? Why come back to the UK? Because like so many other people, my homelife and work had been turned upside-down by the COVID-19 lockdowns. I was panicked, more than a little overwhelmed and stuck in New Zealand.”

Admitting that he left New Zealand after it was done with the “strict lockdown”. Taking the first flight he arrived at UK. “I drove directly to my home in the UK, which is on Skye. I came straight here, and I’ve been in isolation here ever since.”

In case you are wondering what was he thinking, Gaiman has an answer for you. “I wasn’t, not clearly. I just wanted to go home.”

He ended the note with the way he had begun: an apology. “I want to apologise to everyone on the island for creating such a fuss. I also want to thank and apologise to the local police, who had better things to do than check up on me. I’m sure I’ve done sillier things in my life, but this is the most foolish thing I’ve done in quite a while.”

