Neil Gaiman is not reading up on how to split from someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Gaiman and Palmer have been married since 2011. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Gaiman and Palmer have been married since 2011. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The news of Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer’s divorce has come as a shock to many. But what happened next raised many eyebrows. Over the weekend, after news of their separation, screenshots from Gaiman’s Goodreads account started floating on social media and the reason was a particular book that featured on his reading list. It was Splitting: Protecting Yourself While Divorcing Someone with Borderline or Narcissistic Personality Disorder by Bill Eddy and Randi Kreger.

Neil Gaiman just posted this on Goodreads and I am simply! blown away. A breathtaking, innovative, perfect escalation of the online conflict pic.twitter.com/dj8k7TV8Y2 — eL (@elbusyo) May 9, 2020

The snark was not lost on anyone. However, the author was quick to put up a blog post clarifying that his account was hacked. “Someone with a dark sense of humour just hacked this account. (I suppose that’s what I get for leaving it here and not doing anything for a long time.),” he wrote.

Gaiman and Palmer married in 2011. On May 3, she informed in the Patreon group that their marriage was over. A report in Distractify quotes her, “Since people are getting confused and asking and my phone and inbox is blowing up with ‘where’s Neil’? a few times a minute…. I can only gather that he’s finally told the internet that he’s left New Zealand, and I thought I would come here with a short note. I just posted this to social media.”

The following day, Gaiman revealed his surprise and tweeted, “I see Amanda Palmer has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through rocky times right now. It is true, we are. It’s really hard, and I’d like to request privacy (as I’m not going to be talking about it publicly) and kindness, for us and for Ash.” He later deleted it.

