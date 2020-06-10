Neil Gaiman teams up with illustrator Chris Riddell for new book

Gaiman and Palmer have been married since 2011. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Gaiman and Palmer have been married since 2011. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

After JK Rowling put out her new book which she had written a long time back, Neil Gaiman has shared something similar. According to a report in The Guardian, The Sandman author apparently found a story he had written on “a scrap of paper” over a decade ago. This has now turned into a book.

Titled Pirate Stew, it will be out in October. For the book, Gaiman has teamed up with illustrator Chris Riddell. They both had previously worked on The Graveyard Book where Riddell had illustrated the British children’s edition.

“Pirate Stew began in early 2009, when I scribbled a handful of lines of a poem about the sorts of ingredients that would go into a Pirate Stew down on a scrap of paper. I kept the scrap of paper in my wallet as the years went by, and would look at it and feel guilty. And then my son was two, and I thought I should write a book I can read to him when he’s older. I remembered the scrap of paper, and knew that it was time to tell that story,” Gaiman was quoted as saying.

“What a pleasure it has been setting sail with Captain Gaiman on another of his amazing voyages. I loved assembling a pirate crew and enlisting some old friends from our previous adventure Fortunately, the Milk,” Riddell said.

For his work on The Graveyard Book, Riddell was shortlisted for the 2010 Greenaway Medal. The report states that the new book will be for anybody who “likes pirates, cooking, swashbuckling and/or doughnuts”.

