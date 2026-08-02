Jackals, semal trees, and a river not yet dead: Neha Sinha’s ode to the wild heart of Delhi

People who love Delhi often cherish very different versions of the city. For some, its cosmopolitan character and rich mosaic of languages and cultures is the greatest attraction. Others are charmed by Delhi’s extraordinary historical legacy, where the remnants of successive empires coexist with the institutions of a modern Republic.

For many, the city’s commercial dynamism and promise of opportunity and a better life remain its defining appeal. And then, there is Delhi’s unique status as the nation’s political and administrative capital, where the country’s most consequential decisions are made and where power, policy and public debate converge.

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In Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi, however, naturalist Neha Sinha invites readers to discover another Delhi. Hers is a city inhabited not only by people of diverse cultures and communities but also by towering semal and vajradanti trees, amaltas blossoms, kites circling above Old Delhi, golden jackals slipping through the Ridge after dusk, nilgai wandering the city’s fringes, migratory birds returning to its wetlands and countless insects, frogs, reptiles and plants that have adapted to an intensely urban landscape.

It is the Delhi of the Aravalli, where the Yamuna is not dead and where nature may seem to have retreated before the concrete but continues to endure and improvise alongside human life.

The book is, in more ways than one, the naturalist’s tribute to the city in which she grew up. As a child, Sinha found comfort not in dolls or toys but in the garden at her home — an intimate observation station where she marvelled at the ways of insects, watched birds build nests and learnt to distinguish seasons by the flowers of trees. It was shaded by trees, all of whose names she did not yet know.