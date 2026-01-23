Nalanda and the birth of global education: Why Abhay K’s book matters now

There are books that inform, and there are books that restore. Nalanda: How It Changed the World does the latter—quietly, confidently, with the assurance of someone who knows that truth does not need to shout.

It only needs to be remembered.

Abhay K writes not merely as a historian, but as a diplomat, a poet, and a citizen of multiple worlds. A career member of the Indian Foreign Service, he has represented India across continents, absorbing the grammar of nations, the etiquette of power, and the silences between sentences. That training shows. The book carries the calm authority of someone who understands that history, like diplomacy, is about continuity as much as conflict.

Weeks on bestseller lists are no accident. They are a quiet referendum on a hunger we perhaps didn’t know we had—the hunger to locate India not as an appendix to Western modernity, but as an origin point of global intelligence.

Nalanda is not nostalgia.

It is not grievance.

It is reclamation.

Long before the West perfected the university as we know it—before quadrangles, endowments, and Latin mottos—Nalanda functioned as a living, breathing ecosystem of thought. Philosophy, astronomy, medicine, mathematics, linguistics, logic, metaphysics: these were not silos but conversations. Students arrived from Korea, China, Tibet, and Southeast Asia—drawn not by empire, but by excellence. Knowledge travelled outward not as conquest, but as communion.

Abhay K’s great strength is that he makes this feel present rather than past. You read the book and suddenly the twenty-first century feels less unprecedented. The questions we think of as modern—interdisciplinary learning, global campuses, plural epistemologies—were being asked and answered in Bihar more than a millennium ago. Nalanda was not simply an institution; it was a method. A way of thinking that refused dogma, welcomed debate, and understood education as a moral act.

That relevance feels uncannily current this very week, as an international conference unfolds at the revived Nalanda campus, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation. Fresh investment is flowing in from Korea and Japan—countries that once sent their finest minds to Nalanda’s libraries now returning, symbolically and materially, to the source. History, it turns out, has a long memory.

Story continues below this ad

The new campus itself, I’m told, is breathtaking—an architectural argument rendered in stone and space. Visual artist Amir Habani, Lead Designer for ORF, describes it with barely contained awe. The scale is vast, the design contemplative, the ambition unapologetic. It is not trying to mimic Oxford or Harvard. It is doing something far more radical: remembering itself.

Temple No.- 3 at Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara, Nalanda (Bihar). (Wikimedia commons) Temple No.- 3 at Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara, Nalanda (Bihar). (Wikimedia commons)

Abhay K understands that architecture, like education, is ideology made visible. Nalanda’s original buildings were designed for pause, for peripatetic thought, for debate under open skies. In the book, bricks and manuscripts become metaphors. The famed libraries—said to have burned for months when they were destroyed—are not framed only as loss, but as warning: when knowledge is erased, the future is impoverished.

One of the book’s most quietly devastating insights is how thoroughly a Western, Abrahamic model of education—with its hierarchies, its canonisation of certain knowledges and exclusion of others—pushed Nalanda to the margins of global memory. This was not always malicious; often it was simply convenient. But convenience, repeated over centuries, becomes amnesia. Nalanda corrects this with grace rather than grievance.

Rhythm without rhetoric

Abhay K’s prose carries rhythm without rhetoric. There is alliteration without excess, scholarship without sterility. Lines arrive that feel made for marginalia, for Instagram captions, for slow rereading: Nalanda as “a lighthouse without walls”; knowledge as “a pilgrimage, not a possession.” These are not slogans. They are invitations.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | As a new campus rises at an ancient site, the story of Nalanda

What makes this book essential is not only what it tells us about the past, but what it suggests about the future. In an era obsessed with rankings, returns on investment, and market-ready graduates, Nalanda reminds us that education was once about liberation—of the mind, of inquiry, of empathy. Livelihood mattered, yes. But so did life.

By the time you close the book, something subtle has shifted. The world feels wider. India feels older, deeper, less apologetic. You begin to understand that Nalanda was never truly lost—it was waiting to be remembered properly.

That, perhaps, is the aftertaste that lingers longest: not pride, but perspective. Not anger, but agency. A sense that the future of education might yet learn something from its most generous past.

Buy this book not because it is a bestseller—though it richly deserves to be—but because it restores a missing chapter of our collective imagination. Nalanda did not just change the world once. If we let it, it might do so again.