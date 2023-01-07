Nafees Fazal’s Breaking Barriers documents the upswings and downturns of being a politician in India

The one word that keeps coming up in any description of Nafees Fazal, the colourful Karnataka politician – a ‘liberal Muslim woman’, as in her sub-title – is “feisty”. She certainly lives up to this description in this entertaining voyage through her life.

Born into a rich Madras family with high business, political and social connections, hers was, on the surface, a privileged birth and upbringing, masking a troubled childhood with an abusive and sadistic father who forced Nafees and her siblings to watch the mental and physical torture he inflicted on their mother, and an uncle who in her pre-adolescence touched her “inappropriately”.

She was unhappy and, therefore rebellious when sent away to boarding school in Lovedale and Yercaud, and at her happiest with a near relative in Bangalore (now Bengaluru). At age 16, the wealthy scion of a well-known Bengaluru clothing store, Hasan Fazal, fell head over heels in love with her and although she readily confesses that she did not entirely reciprocate his ardour, she married him not only because he was a “good match” but because he trusted her implicitly and was more than prepared to accommodate her slightest wish.

She gives full credit to him for enabling her to realise her ambition, sparked at the age of thirteen on seeing a photograph of Indira Gandhi with her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, to make a career in politics. Hasan has stood by her like a rock when most on the other members of her extended family, male and female, mocked her hopes of making it in politics. Next only to her husband (and, later, her daughter, Nooraine), it was Margaret Alva who encouraged her and gave her an opening into an active political life. Interestingly (and informatively), it was two Muslim leaders of Karnataka, CK Jaffer Sharief and FM Khan, who hated each other but separately betrayed her while pretending to be her greatest benefactors.

There is a hilarious episode when Khan is visiting her at the Claridges hotel in New Delhi when the front desk rings to say Jaffer Sharieff is coming up to her room. She pushes Khan into the bathroom to hide from Sharief the fact that Khan is visiting her — and then remembers that the highly diabetic Sharief will perhaps want to visit the bathroom – then what will she do? Fortunately for her, Sharieff holds in his bladder and his unexpected visit goes through smoothly, with FM Khan listening through the keyhole! Indeed , her principal patrons are SM Krishna and his wife, Prema, who not only stand by her as she awkwardly climbs the political ladder, but also provide a safety net when her own extended family and leaders of her community keep attempting to topple her from the ladder.

Fazal recounts with great frankness and openness her rise from failing marginally at her first attempt to enter the Bengaluru Metropolitan Council to her subsequent nomination-cum-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council until her career climaxes with ministerial office in SM Krishna’s state government of 1999-2004. The most revealing bits are the several contretemps and reverses she experiences as, first, a junior minister for medical education, then, unexpectedly, independent charge of her department and then a “demotion” to the department of science and technology for no reason other than the yellow press portraying her as drinking and dancing at a politician-friend’s private party.

Tellingly, no such charge is laid at the door of any of the male ministers who were at the party. Nevertheless, she is at her feisty best with these portfolios, earnestly studying the unfamiliar tasks involved with both her departments and providing innovative answers, often well in advance of her time, such as taking innovative initiatives in solar heating and rainwater harvesting, for which she gets little of the credit to which she is entitled.

Her rise is explained by her putting her eggs into Krishna’s basket, even as her marginalisation is explained by SMK’s fall from grace. She considers following him into the BJP but her commitment to a secular ideology brings her back into the lap of a Congress that seemingly has little time for her.

Her political life follows a trajectory so closely similar to mine that my only quarrel with her story is that she attributes its downswings principally to her being a woman and a Muslim. But, in fact, such volatility is common to electoral politics. I, too, have had my share of patronage and betrayal that has led to upswings and downswings, unexpected elevations to the top of the heap and equally unexpected falls to the bottom. Yet, I am neither a woman nor a Muslim. The lesson to be learned is that if you must give your life over to politics, you must be prepared for unwarranted and unfair defeat and not be overwhelmed when the luck of the game turns in your favour.

In most other professions, the curve of one’s future is generally upward sloping even if the gradient is more or less. In politics, the moment you reach the summit is also the moment when your slide to the floor of the valley begins. Conversely, it is when you hit the floor and are in deepest disarray that the climb to the top starts again. This is well illustrated in Fazal’s life. For it was because she was arrested, taken to prison and then to a women’s remand home in the middle of a riot, and had to stand trial with goons, murderers and sundry criminals, that she came to Indira Gandhi’s attention. Her buckets of tears did not wash away her “feisty-ness”. Indeed, it was in tribulation that her fantasy of a life in politics was transformed into reality.

Equally, it was circumstance that drove her out of ministerial office and even out of the party – but she waits, like all of us – “Patience on a Monument”, as Shakespeare put it — for the tide to turn. It may – or it may not – but Fazal’s memoirs underline why it is better to travel than to arrive.

The writer is a former Union minister