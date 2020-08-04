‘My songs fit into the stories I write’

Anmol sees writing songs and prose as part of a similar process. (Source: Harper Collins) Anmol sees writing songs and prose as part of a similar process. (Source: Harper Collins)

Music was always an integral part of 25-year-old Anmol Malik’s life. As the granddaughter of famed composer Sardar Malik and daughter of popular composer Anu Malik, she grew up with a variety of melodies in the house, leading to her interest in song writing. As much as music interested her, the idea of stories and writing them also fascinated Anmol. The concept of creating stories and putting her own life experiences into a variety of characters and seeing her stories unfold was exciting for her. “I harboured a dream of being a published author and have actively worked towards it,” says Anmol, who studied creative writing at the University of Warwick. She worked as a junior copywriter at Leo Burnett, with stints at the scripts department of Yash Raj Films, and Disney.

In 2018, she began writing her debut novel – Three Impossible Wishes (Harper Collins, Rs 239), which was released recently. It’s the story of 19-year-old Arya Mahtani, who is in self-doubt about her university and career choice, and wonders if she is not taking the space of a more-deserving student. A breezy read, according to Anmol, it a journey of self-realisation. There is also some romance in the mix. “This is supposed to be a very Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’ Diary kind of space, a feel-good book, like a warm chocolate cookie,” says Anmol, who adds that there is a sense of movement in the way the book’s been written. “It’s like a film in a book,” says Anmol, who has added 26/11 and gang wars in Birmingham as a backdrop to the story.

Anmol decided to write the story after studying in England. “I realised that it’s not easy to study or work in a country that’s not your own because you feel so alienated and that’s also the part I wanted to look at,” says Anmol, adding that she didn’t know if the book was really going to get published. “When it comes to publishing, neither my father nor I know anything about it and there is nobody I can turn to. I have been navigating alone and it’s been exciting and enriching,” says Anmol, who finished the first draft in 2018 and took four months to finish the project.

Anmol sees writing songs and prose as part of a similar process. “Music is a very large part of life. It’s all one giant canvas. All my songs fit into the stories that I write,” says Anmol, who finds her comfort in the music of Norah Jones and The Beatles.

