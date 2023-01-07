scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ screenwriter Hanif Kureishi suffers fall, may not walk or write again

Kureishi was in the Italian capital at the time of the incident

hanifHanif Kureishi suffers fall (File photo)
Listen to this article
‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ screenwriter Hanif Kureishi suffers fall, may not walk or write again
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

British playwright and screenwriter, Hanif Kureishi, who rose to fame with his 1985 screenplay My Beautiful Laundrette, a tale of a gay Pakistani man growing up in Thatcherite London, suffered a fall on December 26 in Rome which has left him unable to use his limbs, according to a tweet today.

“I have sensation and some movement in all my limbs, and I will begin physio and rehabilitation as soon as possible,” he tweeted from hospital today. “At the moment, it is unclear whether I will ever be able to walk again, or whether I’ll ever be able to hold a pen…”

Kureishi’s wife, Isabella d’Amico, was with him when he fell. He has asked his followers for any voice-assisted devices that may allow him “to watch, write and begin work again, and continue some kind of half life.”

Kureishi is a giant of postcolonial literature and a sharp critic of the legacy of the Empire. Among other works, he authored The Buddha of Suburbia (1990) which was adapted into a BBC drama series scored by David Bowie. Kureishi was born in London to an English mother and Indian father who left for Pakistan after the Partition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 15:33 IST
Next Story

Jharkhand govt must check infiltrators out to grab land by marrying tribal women: Shah

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close