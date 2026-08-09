Motherwit, Budhini and Breast Stories: This August, read the women who refuse to be lost in translation

(Written by Shreyoshee Palit)

Literature has always travelled. Stories move across borders, between generations and, often, between languages. When this happens, something more than words makes the journey: cultural memory, humour, social idioms and ways of seeing must all find a new home.

This year’s selection brings together works translated from Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam. The books move across forms and concerns, from Dalit women’s lives and caste to memory, incompleteness, state violence, displacement and modernisation. Together, they show how translation can widen not only the range of books we read, but also the histories and perspectives through which we understand the world.