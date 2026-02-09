‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’: In Arundhati Roy’s memoir, the family is the first State

It was difficult, especially in India, to approach Mother Mary Comes to Me without the noise that preceded it. Interviews, excerpts, reviews, and predictable outrage had already fixed the book in the public imagination—as confession, provocation, even betrayal.

Reading it after the storm, I found myself returning to the title, and to the quiet misdirection it performs. Mother Mary here is neither icon nor metaphor alone. She is a living, abrasive presence—one that resists both sanctification and erasure. To read this book merely as a mother–daughter memoir is to miss its central claim. Reducing a work by Arundhati Roy—one of India’s most politically engaged writers—to familial reckoning alone does a disservice not only to the book, but to the intellectual method that has shaped her writing for decades.

Roy has never treated the personal as separate from power. This memoir, too, insists on being read in parallel with her long confrontation with authority. This method—reading power through intimacy rather than abstraction—has always defined Roy’s public interventions. In 1998, when India conducted its nuclear tests at Pokhran, Roy—then newly crowned with the Booker Prize—was briefly embraced by the Hindu Right as a symbol of national pride. The embrace did not last.

In The End of Imagination, she chose to confront the Atal Bihari Vajpayee–led government at a moment of near-universal consensus, questioning the moral authority of a fragile regime to wield weapons of mass destruction. “The one we have for a government,” she wrote, “does not even have enough seats to last for a full term, but demands that we trust it to pirouettes and party tricks with nuclear bombs, even as it scrabbles around for a foothold to maintain a simple majority in Parliament.”

That rupture—between celebration and dissent—has marked Roy’s public life ever since. From the Narmada Bachao Andolan to her sustained interventions on state violence, incarceration, and dissent, Roy’s writing has consistently positioned itself against authority. Not just the current regime, but successive governments have found her inconvenient, abrasive, and difficult to assimilate.

Politics not on pause

In this context, Mother Mary Comes to Me cannot be read as a retreat into the private, or as a pause from politics. It extends the same ethical posture into a different terrain. The book does not function as a tribute to a dead parent. It reads instead as an inquiry into how authority is first encountered, negotiated, and resisted—within the family—before it appears in more recognisable forms.

In Roy’s memoir, autobiography is never confined to memory alone; it inevitably carries the weight of her fiction, her essays, and the moral choices that have shaped her public life. At the centre of the book is her relationship with her mother, Mary Roy—a relationship that sits uneasily with the cultural ideal of motherhood in Indian society. Love is present, but it is rarely comforting. It coexists with fear, anger, and emotional distance.

Early in the book, Roy describes her mother as both “shelter” and “storm.” The phrase has been widely quoted, perhaps too easily, but its significance lies in what it refuses to resolve. The memoir does not reconcile these contradictions; it insists on holding them together. Roy explains her reason for writing this book in a single line: “It is hard to write, as it is not to.” The sentence establishes writing not as choice but as compulsion. This is not a confessional text seeking closure, nor an act of reconciliation. It is a reckoning undertaken because silence is no longer possible.

Mary Roy’s severity, read in isolation, appears unyielding. Read alongside the circumstances of her life, it acquires context without becoming excusable. She had left an alcoholic marriage, carrying with her economic precarity, exhaustion, and anger. Much of this seems to have settled within the household, where her children bore emotions that had nowhere else to go. Roy records, without cushioning, that her mother never wanted her to be born—one of the most difficult disclosures in the book, and one the author refuses to soften for the reader.

Roy does not limit herself to structural explanations alone. She records moments of direct cruelty without editorial cushioning. At one point, she recalls her mother telling her brother, when he was a teenager, that he was “ugly and stupid,” adding that if she were in his place, she would have killed herself. Such lines are not included for shock value. They serve as reminders that authority within the family is exercised not only through silence or neglect, but through language—and that words, once spoken, can wound with a permanence no apology can undo.

Dismantling moral responsibility

The difficulty of Mother Mary Comes to Me lies not in its anger, but in its refusal to aestheticise pain. Roy does not offer emotional consolation, nor does she moralise suffering. This refusal is consistent with her broader method as a writer. A useful parallel can be found in The Doctor and the Saint, where Roy dismantles the moral authority of Gandhi not through polemic, but by reading his own words—letters, essays, arguments—against the reverence they have accumulated. The same method operates here. Motherhood, like nationalism or sainthood, is stripped of sanctity and examined as a structure of power.

The memoir’s scope widens beyond the domestic through its attention to the patriarchal systems that shaped earlier generations. In recalling her maternal grandfather, Roy points to the quiet ways insecurity curtails women’s lives—how musical talent was absorbed into domestic expectation, never allowed to become vocation. These moments are not digressions; they map the lineage of control that precedes the family itself.

Mary Roy’s public life reinforces this tension. Her long legal battle against the Travancore Christian Succession Act altered inheritance rights for Christian women in India—a victory whose implications extend far beyond the family. Read this way, the memoir carries the imprint of feminist struggle. Yet Roy refuses to romanticise this triumph. The cost of such defiance, she suggests, was unevenly distributed, settling into the lives of her children in ways that did not heal easily.

Roy frequently returns to episodes from her youth in which she resists the moral codes assigned to young women. This defiance feels like another form of inheritance—less legal than temperamental. It is difficult not to see here the early formation of a writer who would later confront authority without deference, meeting power eye to eye.

In the final pages of the memoir, Roy writes, “My mother’s funeral was a novel I would not have imagined to write.” It is a sentence weighted with grief, but also with method. Elsewhere, she reflects that losing her mother felt like losing an extraordinary character—one who had shaped her life, her politics, and her imagination. The line leaves the reader unsettled. Can a relationship as intimate as motherhood ever be reduced to character alone? Or does Roy suggest something more troubling—that even the most formative bonds are eventually absorbed into narrative, becoming part of the material from which a writer must work?

Mary Roy appears in the title not because the book is about her alone, but because she stands at the origin of the author’s life and thought. The woman—and the writer the world has come to admire—cannot be understood outside the force of that shaping presence. Mother Mary Comes to Me does not attempt to preserve Mary Roy—known to many as Miss Roy—as a moral exemplar. It allows her contradictions to remain intact. By resisting idealisation and staying with the difficult textures of a life, the book moves beyond homage and insists on being read as a reckoning.

Ultimately, this memoir reaches beyond a mother–daughter relationship. It reads as a statement—quiet, uncompromising—that despite surveillance, vilification, and legal threat, Roy’s conviction remains undiminished. At a time when freedom of expression is often discussed in abstraction, Mother Mary Comes to Me returns us to a life in which speaking one’s mind carried tangible consequences—and continues to do so.

