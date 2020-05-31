Letters written by Narendra Modi to his mother will be published as a book

The book will be out as a hardcover and an Ebook in June. (Source: PTI) The book will be out as a hardcover and an Ebook in June. (Source: PTI)

Letters written by PM Narendra Modi to his mother while growing up, will soon be published for the world to see. Titled, Letters to Mother, they will include a diary full of letters which had survived among the many the Prime Minister had destroyed. Dating back to 1986, these letters will be published by HarperCollins, India and translated in English by Bhawana Somaaya.

“This is not an attempt at literary writing; the passages featured in this book are reflections of my observations and sometimes unprocessed thoughts, expressed without filter…I am not a writer, most of us are not; but everybody seeks expression, and when the urge to unload becomes overpowering there is no option but to take pen and paper, not necessarily to write but to introspect and unravel what is happening within the heart and the head and why,” Modi said.

“In my opinion Shri Narendra Modi’s strength as a writer is his emotional quotient. There is a raw intensity, a simmering restlessness which he does not disguise and that is his attraction,” Somaaya was quoted as saying. The book will be out in June as a hardcover and Ebook.

Story goes that growing up, Modi had a habit of writing letters to his mother every night before going to bed. He referred to her as jagat janani and he wrote on myriad themes and events about his life. However, he would also tear them up every few months. Incidentally, one diary survived and readers will be able to read it next month.

