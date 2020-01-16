If you like the Jaipur Literature Festival, you will also enjoy these lit fests

Which ones are you planning to visit? (File Photo) Which ones are you planning to visit? (File Photo)

A new year ensures that the calendar is reset, fresh events added and a brand new itinerary decided upon. The travel plan, however, differs from person to person, depending on one’s interests. If you like to surround yourself with books, there are several literary festivals lined up the whole year. There is, of course, the ever reliable Jaipur Literature Festival (23-27 January) that has evolved more as a cultural event over the years. The good news, however, is that this isn’t the only one around. In case you are going to attend JLF, we hope you’ve got it marked on your calendar. But, in case you miss it, there are many other literary festivals that you can attend in different parts of the country.

Here are some other festivals.

Kerala Literature Festival

The fifth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) began today and will continue till January 19. The four-day event will witness the presence of politicians and historians, actors coming together and discussing a variety of subjects.

Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival

Their website refers to it as “India’s only literary festival created by a bookstore” and each year, several people come to the festival at the Oxford bookstore and different heritage sites across the city. This year, the dates are January 17-19.

Kolkata Literary Festival

The other literary festival in Kolkata is held in the premise of the famed Victoria Memorial Hall. Since its inception in 2014, the festival has only evolved, witnessing the presence of more readers and writers. This year, it will take place from 22 to 26 January, 2020. Speakers include Amitav Ghosh, Manu S Pillai among others.

Hyderabad Literary Festival

Organised by Hyderabad Literary Trust along with the Government of Telangana and aided by the support of different publishing houses, the three-day event will take place from 24-26 January. “Literature is vital to sustaining a vibrant culture and HLF aspires to create an aesthetic and sustainable society through the celebration of an eclectic combination of literature, arts, culture and heritage. It further seeks to be an inclusive and environmentally conscious festival with a place under the sun for every living being,” reads their website.

Festivals around the year

Bhopal Literature Festival

Bhopal got its literature festival in 2019. This year, the three-day event took place from 10-12 January and topics like climate change, water crisis were discussed.

Khushwant Singh Literary Festival

Named after the celebrated author, Khushwant Singh Literary Festival takes place in Kasauli. Last year, it took place from 11-13 October.

Chandigarh Literature Festival

Chandigarh Literature Festival was the result of a combined effort of different writers, literary professionals and, the website informs, “was conceived with the aim of putting Chandigarh on the nation’s and the world’s literary map”. Last year it took place from 8-10 November.

Goa Arts and Literature Festival

Started in 2010, the festival came into existence to give a voice and face to the margins. Last year, it took place from 5-7 December.

Tata Literature Live!

The Lit fest takes place in Mumbai and last year marked its 10th edition. At the end of the festival, various literary prizes are also announced. Last year it took place from 14-17 November.

Bangalore Literary Festival

The festival which just completed its 8th edition upholds and celebrates diversity. Last year, it took place from 9-10 November.

Which ones are you planning to visit?

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd