Maryam & Son: What does it mean to be a stranger in a strange land?

Months into her 20-year-old son’s disappearance on a random Tuesday morning, Maryam implores one of the officers in charge of her son Dilawar’s case, to shift his gaze. She has been pleading for assistance but has been met only with suspicion and surveillance by the London authorities who started investigating her son — and in some ways, Maryam — for connections to the Islamic State. She asks the officer, “Do you know what it means to have a missing son? Do you know what a knock on the door does to me?”

This frames the central tension in Mirza Waheed’s Maryam & Son. A mother who doesn’t know how to grieve her son, Maryam is surrounded by people who offer her shrugged indifference at best and accusation at worst; the world seems to be closing in on her, and there is little she can do about it. With that premise, in the painful in-between that Maryam’s life has become, Waheed makes readers confront the price of innocence denied, trust stolen, and grief poisoned to the point of racial profiling, state surveillance and imperial policy.

While placed firmly inside the home, the book has everything to do with the politics of today. It tells the story of an impact: When otherness, stereotypes and impunity for the powerful converge, the fallout for the othered can be catastrophic. Contemporary European politics is obsessed with the Muslim immigrant and her assumed crimes, fuelling a machinery that discriminates at home, and invades outside. At a time when domestic politics in the West is consumed by rhetoric and headlines announce the arrival of Western forces and funding in foreign countries, Maryam’s story comes as a plea, a window into the homes such politics and policies seek to overtake and destroy.

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Waheed says these characters “have every right to be normal”. But do they? Even before Dilly goes missing, the reader can see the compromises he and his family make as immigrants and the vilified religious minority: What they allow themselves to say, think, expect, and how they negotiate their space even as they hold onto the belief that they belong. Maryam, who was brought to the UK as a baby, wonders at one point if her fate would have been different had she been born in the country.

Also, at the centre of the novel is memory. Readers often experience the world Waheed has built through memories; they provide the context for loss and the fodder for doubt. Maryam starts soaking in nostalgia almost as a compulsive habit; she is caught between her past and present, struggling to spot how she missed this about her son. The book is an exercise in holding your breath, yearning and praying. In execution, though, the story slows too much at several points. Sometimes, the repetition of the mundane fails to serve its function.

But in this tale that reads as a mother’s nightmare coming to life, there are also flashes of levity, helmed by affection, familiarity and community. The characters carry themselves in all the complexity they deserve; you can see in them and their relationships, tea-time conversations with your own parents, aunts, children, sisters. Because the mundane is felt so viscerally, so is the grief of their extraordinary circumstances.

But Maryam does much more than grieve her son and her husband, whom she lost years ago. She finds herself. She rediscovers the pleasures of being more than the mother, and explores the freedom of being left behind by the men in her life.

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Her relationship with Julian Chapman, the family liaison assigned to her son’s case, has a constant tussle with trust even as it embodies comfort for both parties. In many ways, it reflects the relationship between a faithful immigrant and a suspicious state.

In the aftermath, dealing with tragedy and loss, facing endless possibilities, we leave Maryam in a place of hope: of a new life, of a new door, and of a new feeling when someone knocks on it. For readers condemned to live in and around the tragedies of the non-fiction world of today, that hope can be a saving grace.