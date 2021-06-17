Miles Franklin 2021 shortlist: Aravind Adiga makes the cut for Amnesty

The shortlist for Miles Franklin Literary Award is out. The eclectic list includes Aravind Adiga for Amnesty, Robbie Arnott for The Rain Heron, Daniel Davis Wood for At the Edge of the Solid World, Madeleine Watts for The Inland Sea, Andrew Pippos for Lucky’s, and Amanda Lohrey for The Labyrinth.

The 2021 Shortlist showcases some of the country’s newest and most talented authors. Which book couldn’t you put down? https://t.co/d1qlUUkKvd#MFLA2021 #MilesFranklin supported by Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund @CopyrightAgency, and ABC @RadioNational pic.twitter.com/M18vFC3Jq9 — MilesFranklin (@_milesfranklin) June 17, 2021

“In various ways, each of this year’s shortlisted books investigate destructive loss: of loved ones, freedom, self and the environment. There is, of course, beauty and joy to be found, and decency and hope, largely through the embrace of a community but, as the shortlist reminds us, often community is no match for more powerful forces,” said Richard Neville, Chair of the judging panel said, as per a report in Perpetual.

Other than him, the judges include critics Dr Melinda Harvey and Dr James Ley, writer Sisonke Msimang and author Dr Bernadette Brennan. The winner will be announced on July 15, and will receive $60,000 as prize money.

Considered one of the most prestigious literary prizes in Australia, Miles Franklin was established by author Miles Franklin. It is awarded every year to a novel that withholds, as the website states, “the highest literary merit and presents Australian life in any of its phases.” In 1957, it was announced for the first time.