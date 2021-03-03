Michelle Obama’s Becoming re-releases with a special message for young readers

Taking to Twitter, the former first lady of the US announced that the "young readers’ edition and paperback edition of Becoming" will be available.

Michelle Obama’s best-selling memoir Becoming was released in 2018. Two years later, it is now being re-released, this time with a special message from her.

Her website informs that the Young Readers edition has been “adapted for children ages 10 and up” and also features “a special introduction for kids written by the author, and 3 full-color photo inserts.” The paperback will include an introduction from her and “a letter from the author to her younger self, and a book club guide with 20 discussion questions and a 5-question Q&A.

Taking to Twitter, the former first lady of the US announced that the “young readers’ edition and paperback edition of Becoming” will be now available. Her announcement was accompanied by a video with a message of growth. “It is okay not to know who you are or exactly what you want to be or do right now,” she begins by saying.

Today’s the day! You can find the young readers’ edition and paperback edition of Becoming wherever books are sold. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to widen our community, and I’m especially excited for young people to read along as they begin their journeys of becoming. pic.twitter.com/iUonQxJ91l — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 2, 2021

She goes on to say how the process of becoming is anything but neat, even though that is what we might like to believe. “But the process of becoming yourself doesn’t work that way. Because, as I’ve always said, the process of becoming isn’t finite.” She concludes by saying, “You will make mistakes that teach you different lessons. All of that is coming. And all of that will continue to happen for you throughout your life. It happens to me even today. And I hope that in 10 or 20 years I’m still learning and growing and making mistakes that teach me something deeper about myself.”

Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, “There is no feeling quite like holding a copy of your own book! And I’m so excited for you all to read the young readers’ and paperback editions of Becoming. I’d love to see your photos and reflections!”