Your Met Gala 2026 reading list: 5 books on fashion and art

(Written by Ria Jain)

The Met Gala is one of the most important nights for fashion and culture, bringing the who’s who of fashion under one roof. The gala celebrates the importance of fashion, its preservation and the need to be studied by forthcoming generations. The theme of Met Gala 2026 – ‘Costume Art’ – is a testament to this. The dress code – ‘Fashion is Art’ – sits at the centre of the theme. It asks designers to treat the human body as a blank canvas.

In the last few years, the Met Gala followed a trend where it took inspiration from books. Case in point: the 2020 theme inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Orlando; the 2024 theme inspired by J.G. Ballard’s short story The Garden of Time; and last year’s theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Interestingly, this year there are no such literary inspirations.

We, however, have our readers and fashion enthusiasts covered. Here are five recommendations for the fashion enthusiast:

The Disappearance of Astrid Bricard — Natasha Lester

The Disappearance of Astrid Bricard by Natasha Lester. (Generated using AI/amazon.in) The Disappearance of Astrid Bricard by Natasha Lester. (Generated using AI/amazon.in)

The book follows oscillating points of view of three women across generations, all of whom were working in fashion. First is Mizza Bricard, a real-life historic figure who was the muse and milliner for the House of Dior in the 1940s and 50s. She is succeeded by her daughter Astrid, the title character, a most deserving fashion prodigy who struggles to be seen. Her daughter Blythe, when she digs deeper into the fateful night of the Battle of Versailles, stumbles upon certain truths. The novel uses fashion as the language of the fight for identity and rights.

Vivienne — Emmalea Russo

Vivienne by Emmalea Russo. (Generated using AI/amazon.in) Vivienne by Emmalea Russo. (Generated using AI/amazon.in)

Vivienne, the title character, is fictional, inspired by Unica Zürn, the lover and muse of real-life surrealist artist Hans Bellmer. Unica was a brilliant artist in her own right but she lived in the shadows of Hans, sidelined by the art world. Vivienne plays the metaphor for all such women throughout history. The book questions: what happens to Vivienne’s existence in history after her only way of being visible is taken away? The link between this book and Met Gala 2026 is deep. Both speak sharply to the idea that not only are the garments art, but the people who make, wear or inspire them are true artists, irrespective of any other clause.

Parade — Rachel Cusk

Parade by Rachel Cusk. (Generated using AI) Parade by Rachel Cusk. (Generated using AI)

A short 200-page read that dives into the idea of art, creative violence and what it does to creators. A painter, a sculptor, a performance artist and violence as an art form. These characters are not biologically connected, but rather follow thematic continuity. They are all named G, yet all from different timelines and proficient in different art forms. The book deciphers the cost of art and who pays it.

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Mona’s Eyes — Thomas Schlesser

Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser. (Generate using AI) Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser. (Generate using AI)

Ten-year-old Mona might soon lose her eyesight. Her grandfather vows to show her the most beautiful human creations before she loses the ability, so every Wednesday for a whole year, they visit one great museum of Paris. Through the lens of various art forms, the grandfather instils patience and lessons about beauty, suffering and the importance of paying attention. Another important aspect of the book is its focus on the immortality of art.

Style and Substance: Why What We Wear Matters — Bay Garrett

Style and Substance: Why What We Wear Matters by Bay Garrett. (Generated using AI) Style and Substance: Why What We Wear Matters by Bay Garrett. (Generated using AI)

Perhaps the most direct connection to Met Gala 2026, this work of non-fiction argues that what is worn is not just superficial decoration. It carries stories, emotions and connects to the identity and culture of the one who adorns it. This is what the theme of 2026 also states: it demands viewers to really look at the costumes and understand the truth that inspired them. The book brings together sixty voices from the fields of acting, music, designing, culture and more. It celebrates every cloth, every body and every inspiring factor, much like the Met Gala itself.