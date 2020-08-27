Melania, Ivanka are often at odds, reveals book by former-aide of US First Lady

According to the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster, Wolkoff and Melania have known one another since 2003. Wolkoff, an events planner, began working for the First Lady soon after Trump was elected President.(Source: Amazon.com | Designed by Gargi Singh)

A book written by a former confidante of US First Lady Melania Trump claims that President Donald Trump’s wife shares a turbulent relationship with his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump. The book alleges that Ivanka has repeatedly undermined Melania’s authority at the White House, The Guardian reported.

The book, titled Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady is written by Melania Trump’s former senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. In her book, Wolkoff claims that during a standoff between the two Trump women, which broke out when the first lady was attempting to appoint a new chief of staff, Melania called Ivanka and her allies “snakes”, and accused them of excessive interference.

The book also suggests that Ivanka may have masterminded the scandal surrounding a plagiarised speech delivered by Melania during Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. A junior aide then took the blame for the incident, where large chunks of Melania’s opening speech at the Republican National Convention 2016 appeared to have been lifted from an earlier speech by Michelle Obama.

In the book, however, Wolkoff has said that the real culprit may have been Trump deputy campaign chief Rick Gates. “If Ivanka controlled Rick, and Rick had allegedly written Melania’s convention speech, did that mean Ivanka was behind that major faux pas/sabotage?” Wolkoff wrote.

According to the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster, Wolkoff and Melania have known one another since 2003. Wolkoff, an events planner, began working for the First Lady soon after Trump was elected President.

She eventually resigned from her role after the fall out caused by the controversial Mueller report, which alleged that funds were mismanaged during Trump’s inauguration event, which Wolkoff had helped to organised, according to a New York Times report. The book is slated to release on September 1, merely a few months ahead of polling day in the United States. Earlier this week, Melania endorsed her husband once again during the virtual Republican National Convention 2020.

Wolkoff’s new book comes months after the release of another controversial book by President Trump’s niece Mary L Trump, titled How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

