‘Has a voracious appetite’: Meghan Markle on son Archie’s love for books

Meghan Markle shared in an interview that her two-year-old son Archie is a fan of her recently published children’s book The Bench.

“Archie loves the book,” she said while talking to NPR Weekend Edition, reported People. “He has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes ‘again, again.'”

Meghan expressed she felt “amazing” now that she could tell her son, “Mommy wrote this [book] for you”.

The mother-of-two, who welcomed her daughter Lilibet Diana in June this year, recorded the interview prior to the delivery.

She added that while writing the book she kept her son in mind to make sure every detail was perfect. “Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me. I knew our son would notice all those elements. And he loves it,” she was quoted as saying.

The 39-year-old mother had earlier said that the book was inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day. “In this story, I’m observing this love between my husband and our son and imagining what it will be as they have more shared moments as our son gets older,” she added.

In the book, Meghan also included her newborn daughter with an illustration of a woman wearing a sun hat and standing in a garden with baby Lili in a sling.

“If people start digging I think you can find sweet little moments that we’ve tucked in there. From my favourite flower, even my husband’s mom’s favourite flower, forget-me-nots — we wanted to make sure those were included in there,” Meghan said.