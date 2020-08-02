Meghan Markle found Prince Harry’s emoji-texting adorable, book reveals

According to People, the Duke had told a friend that Markle was the “most beautiful woman” he had seen in his life. (Owen Humphreys, Pool via AP) According to People, the Duke had told a friend that Markle was the “most beautiful woman” he had seen in his life. (Owen Humphreys, Pool via AP)

In the early stages of their relationship, Meghan Markle was thoroughly taken and charmed by Prince Harry‘s frequent use of emojis in their text conversations, especially the ‘ghost’ one. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex found it ‘funny and adorable’, whenever her husband, the Duke of Sussex, would send her emojis during their text exchanges, it has been claimed in the book ‘Finding Freedom‘, which is essentially a biography about the royal couple written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Slated to release on August 11, the book claims that Markle left a strong first impression on Prince Harry, when they met for their first date in 2016. According to People, the Duke had even told a friend that Markle was the “most beautiful woman” he had seen in his life. While he would frequently use the ‘ghost emoji’ while chatting with her via text messages, the messages were short. In fact, Markle found this texting etiquette of his “funny and adorable, just like the prince himself”, the authors write in the book.

According to The Independent, a source told Scobie and Durand that the couple were “in their own little world” during their first date at the at Soho House in London, with a friend of Meghan saying the prince “definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen”.

It was earlier reported that the royal couple had no involvement in the publication of the biography, their spokesperson had said in a statement. In fact, a report in The BBC even quoted the statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

The same report quotes certain portions from the extract and highlights the increasing tension referring to in the book. “There were just a handful of people working at the palace they could trust,” stated the authors. The description got more specific. “A friend of the couple’s referred to the old guard as ‘the vipers’. There were adjectives reserved for Sussexes as well. “Meanwhile, a frustrated palace staffer described the Sussexes’ team as ‘the squeaky third wheel’ of the palace,” the book purportedly mentions.

