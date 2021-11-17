Matthew Perry reflects on ‘Friends’ journey and his struggles with addiction in autobiography

F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthey Perry will bring his signature Chandler Bing humour and wit in the written form in his currently untitled autobiography slated to hit the shelves next year.

The book will take readers on a ‘behind the scenes’ journey of the 10-season sitcom and also narrate Perry’s struggles with addiction.

“There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse’s mouth. In this case, the horse’s mouth being me,” Perry said in a press note. The book will be published by Flatiron books, a division of Macmillan.

“Perry’s memoir, the first from a cast member of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is unflinchingly honest, delightfully gossipy, and absolutely hilarious. This is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but also one that shines a powerful light into the dark for anyone who is in their own battle with addiction, either for themselves or a loved one,” stated a release.

The series Friends starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. (Source: Express Archives) The series Friends starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. (Source: Express Archives)

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston mocks classic Rachel Green outfit she wore to Friends Reunion

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast during the reunion. (Source: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram) The F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast during the reunion. (Source: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

In in the series, the Canadian-American actor co-starred with Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. The former co-stars were last seen together in HBO Max’s much-anticipated F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion on August 1, 2021, wherein they shared tidbits about their journey while filming the show for 10 years, from 1994 to 2004.

The book will be published by Hachette in India.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!