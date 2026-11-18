Sometime during the two years she spent locked inside the Institute of Living in Hartford, Connecticut, a teenage girl whom the staff counted among the most disturbed patients in the hospital sat down at the ward’s upright piano and made a promise. “I made a vow to God that I would get myself out of hell and that, once I did, I would go back into hell and get others out,” Marsha Linehan wrote decades later. “That vow has guided and controlled most of my life since then.”

She kept it. The way out she built for others, Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), became the most widely researched and effective treatment for borderline personality disorder and chronic suicidality. Tens of thousands of clinicians now practise it worldwide, and in 2011 Time magazine named it one of the 100 most important new science ideas of our time.

Linehan died on November 10, 2026, in Seattle, at the age of 83. She had been hospitalised with pneumonia in late October before moving to end-of-life care, and colleagues said she died peacefully. She is survived by her daughter, Geraldine, and by a community of clinicians and patients whose lives she changed.

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She was seventeen when she was admitted. She had been popular, accomplished, “the life and soul of the party.” Then, as she writes in her memoir, Building a Life Worth Living, “I lost control. I lost myself.” It takes a particular kind of courage to return to the scene of your own suffering, not to relive it but to build a door out for others. Linehan spent the rest of her life building that door.

In the 1980s, the behaviour therapy Linehan trained in focused on helping people replace harmful behaviours with healthier ones; it left little room to validate what a person had been through. Having lived it herself, she saw how vital that validation was: to sit with the reality of someone’s experience first, and only then move gradually towards changing what was no longer working. In her memoir, she describes this as “the dynamic balance between acceptance of oneself and one’s situation in life, on the one hand, and embracing change toward a better life, on the other. (That is what ‘dialectics’ means — the balance of opposites and the coming to a synthesis.)

For those unfamiliar with it, DBT is designed for people in intense emotional pain: people who feel things so deeply and so quickly that ordinary coping strategies collapse. It pairs acceptance with change, drawing on Linehan’s experience of both Zen and Western contemplative practice. She also introduced mindfulness as a therapeutic skill at a time when it was, as she put it, “an arcane subject.” In doing so, she became what Carl Jung called a “wounded healer”: a healer drawn to treat others because they have been wounded themselves.

The wounded healer

Linehan was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1943, the third of six children in a prominent Catholic family. Her father was a vice president of Sunoco; her mother, a Louisiana Cajun beauty, was active in volunteer work. By her own account, she was an outgoing, prank-playing girl who organised concerts, ran for class office and was nominated for Mardi Gras queen. She was also, in the language she would later invent, the child of an invalidating environment: a home where she was constantly pressed to become someone she was not. “Mother saw me as a tulip and desperately wanted to make me into a rose,” she wrote. “She thought I’d be happier as a rose. But I did not have what it took to be a rose, not then and not now.”

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In her senior year of high school, the confident girl disappeared. The descent was so rapid and so total that even decades later she could not fully explain it. “In my mind, it has always been as if I just went crazy,” she wrote. “Somehow I lost all ability to regulate not only my emotions but my behaviour as well.” She began cutting herself after breaking a lens of her glasses; within days, she was transferred to Thompson Two, the secure unit. She burned herself with cigarettes, broke windows, threw herself headfirst onto the floor of a seclusion room, and was placed in cold packs and seclusion, once for twelve straight weeks. She received two long courses of electroconvulsive therapy and heavy doses of psychoactive drugs, which left her, by her siblings’ account, “slow, zombie-like,” and erased most of her memory of those years.

What she remembers clearly is the vow, and the question she kept asking: “God, where are you?”

The turning point

Her psychiatrist, Dr John O’Brien, a young resident for whom she was the first patient, did something that appeared in no treatment manual. He told her, calmly and sternly, that he had accepted she might kill herself. If she did, he would have one Mass said for her and say one rosary. Then he left for two weeks.

“I was immediately certain I was going to kill myself,” she wrote. She became hysterical and begged the nurses to stop her. And in that terror, something shifted: “I came to realise for the first time that I did not want to die. That was the turning point.” Looking back as a behaviour therapist, she saw what the staff had missed: her suicidal behaviour was being reinforced by the attention and care it drew, a cycle she would later work to break in her own clients. She also saw what she had truly needed and never received: “more than drugs, more than periods of seclusion, more than cold packs and constant observation, and more than sessions with a compassionate psychiatrist, I needed skills.”

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On May 30, 1963, at age 20, she walked out of the Institute of Living on her own, determined to prove everyone wrong: the doctors who had given up on her, the family that had not understood her. “The idea of proving everyone wrong kept me going,” she wrote.

Building the therapy

Linehan worked her way through night school and college, earning a PhD in psychology from Loyola University Chicago in 1971. As a young behaviour therapist, she did exactly what her training told her to do: apply standard behaviour therapy to highly suicidal clients. It failed. When she pushed clients to change, they accused her of blaming them. When she offered warmth and acceptance, they accused her of abandoning the work. Clients lashed out, dropped out, or worse. “It became clear,” she and Chelsey Wilks later wrote in the American Journal of Psychotherapy, “that there was a need for new therapist strategies that could encompass a synthesis of a technology of change and a technology of acceptance.”

That synthesis came from an unlikely source. Linehan, who had long felt a “love affair with God,” began studying Zen and Western contemplative practice. From these traditions she drew the idea of radical acceptance (of the present moment, of oneself, of reality as it is) and translated it into behavioural skills stripped of religious content. She called the translation mindfulness. The philosopher Hegel supplied the framework: dialectics, the synthesis of opposites, which gave the therapy both its name and its method.

The architecture of DBT

DBT is not a single therapy but a programme. It combines one-to-one therapy, group classes that teach skills, phone coaching between sessions, and a team of therapists who meet regularly to support one another, because treating this population is exhausting and therapists need backup too.

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That last element matters because the people DBT was designed for struggle with relationships, including the relationship with their therapist. They lash out, shut down, and drop out. Many clinicians refuse to treat them at all. Linehan built the therapy around this reality rather than pretending it away. She assumed the therapeutic relationship would be hard and designed support for both sides, and her research found that, as a result, patients stayed in treatment longer and made more progress.

The work unfolds in stages. First comes safety: stopping suicide attempts and self-injury. Only then does the therapy turn to old trauma and the quieter suffering Linehan called “quiet desperation.” Later stages address ordinary problems of living and, finally, building a life that feels meaningful.

Going back in

For decades, Linehan kept her own history private, even as patients asked whether she had been where they were. In June 2011, she stood before an audience of two hundred at the Institute of Living, the institution that had once confined her, and told the truth. The disclosure made international news. As the psychiatrist Allen Frances wrote in the foreword to her memoir, it “was not just personally liberating but, more importantly, it was liberating for everyone suffering from similar problems — past, present, and future.”

Linehan spent most of her career at the University of Washington, where she was Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Director Emeritus of the Behavioural Research and Therapy Clinics. She published the foundational treatment manuals in 1993 and conducted the randomised controlled trials that established DBT’s efficacy. The therapy has since been adapted for eating disorders, depression in older adults, PTSD, substance use, incarcerated women, adolescents in schools and more. DBT skills are now taught as a standalone treatment and are being developed for computerised delivery. Among her many honours was the Louis I. Dublin Award for lifetime achievement in suicide research. “In the past half century, there have been just two really influential clinical innovators in the field of mental health,” Frances writes. “One is Aaron ‘Tim’ Beck, who developed cognitive therapy in the 1960s. The other is Marsha.”

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Her memoir, which many readers describe as a lifeline in its own right, feels like sitting with someone who has been to the bottom and come back, telling you exactly what it was like down there. In it, she describes her life as “a story of never giving up… a story of failure after failure, but of somehow always getting up (or being pulled up) again and again, and carrying on.” She counted love, faith, luck and persistence among the forces that saved her, and she insisted that what saved her could save others.

At the end of her 2011 talk, and at the heart of everything she built, was a single sentence she had carried since she was a girl on a locked ward: “If I can do it, you can do it.”