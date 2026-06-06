‘To live, it is not enough to be alive’: Marjane Satrapi believed one could die of ‘sadness’, just like her great uncle in Chicken with Plums

Can someone die of sadness? Marjane Satrapi’s family certainly believe the Iranian-born French graphic novelist and Oscar-winning filmmaker died of a broken heart, a year after her husband of three decades Mattias Ripa passed away. While doctors weigh in on whether it is medically possible or not, anybody who has read her 2009 novel Chicken with Plums, which was also adapted into a live-action film, will know that Satrapi certainly believed that one could simply pass on after losing their raison d’être.

Much like Persepolis, her debut novel, Chicken with Plums, is a memoir, this time of her great uncle, Nasser Ali Khan, who upon losing his reason for existing simply decided to get in bed and die, and passed away through sheer will on the eighth day. They say a person’s life flashes before their eyes before they die, and so Satrapi takes us on a journey following her great uncle from the day he decided to die, to the day his wish was fulfilled, along the way giving us glimpses of standout moments in his life and in Iran’s history (especially the coup d’etat) , the ones that moulded his life and disposition. In the end, at least this reader felt he had truly died of sadness.