The pattern seeker: How Marcus du Sautoy finds mathematics in everything—from Shakespeare to football

Mathematician Marcus du Sautoy traces the hidden patterns linking Shakespeare, symmetry, artificial intelligence, and football, arguing that mathematics is not cold calculation but the quiet engine of creativity, beauty, and human perception.

google-preferred-btn
Marcus du SautoyMarcus du Sautoy, Oxford’s Charles Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science, is the author of Blue Prints. (Courtesy: Marcus du Sautoy)

In the dusty, book-filled tumult of the Jaipur Literature Festival, where the air thrums with the rhythms of poetry and politics, one might not expect to find a mathematician holding court. But there he was: Marcus du Sautoy, Oxford’s Charles Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science, looking perfectly at ease, and speaking not in equations but in stories.

In a quiet corner away from the main stages, he explained why he prefers to think of mathematics not as a field of numbers but as a vast, open landscape, the hidden architecture of creativity itself.

“When Shakespeare has the Three Witches cast Macbeth’s lot,” he began, leaning forward with a conspiratorial warmth, “he uses something very weird to do it: not simply ‘eye of newt and toe of frog,’ but the number seven. And when Hamlet claims, ‘To be or not to be, that is the question,’ Shakespeare reaches for eleven.” For du Sautoy, these are not curiosities; they are clues. In his forthcoming book, Blueprints, he argues that such choices reveal a deep, intuitive collaboration between art and mathematics. “Creativity is inseparable from mathematics,” he said. “The relationship runs both ways.”

This conviction guides him as he moves between worlds—from lecturing on zeta functions at Oxford to discussing choreography with dancers in Birmingham. His mission is to reveal the patterns that connect them.

The alternative intelligence

Marcus du Sautoy, Oxford’s Charles Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science, is the author of Blue Prints. (Courtesy: Marcus du Sautoy) Marcus du Sautoy, Oxford’s Charles Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science, is the author of Blue Prints. (Courtesy: Marcus du Sautoy)

When the conversation turned to Artificial Intelligence, a subject often framed in terms of threat, du Sautoy offered a correction. “I wouldn’t call it artificial intelligence,” he said. “I think it’s an alternative intelligence.” He sees AI not as a rival to human creativity but as a lens that focuses light where our own vision blurs. “It gives us the chance to see things that perhaps we as humans are missing.”

He described an experiment from M.I.T. involving the detection of false smiles, the polite, socially necessary kind that don’t reach the eyes. “Humans are very easily taken in by someone smiling,” he said. “But the AI is able to pick out, through its learning, those little tells.” For du Sautoy, this is not a parlor trick; it is a form of translation. He imagines augmented-reality glasses that could help autistic people navigate social cues. “That’s not replacing humanity,” he said. “It’s extending it.”

Still, he believes there is a boundary. “The really important difference, I think, is embodiment,” he reflected. “AI at the moment is very unembodied. It’s learning from virtual-world digital data. And a lot of our intelligence comes from our engagement through embodiment. That is where AI is going to always fall down.”

Story continues below this ad

Finding the door for mathphobes

Du Sautoy is perhaps best known as a translator, someone who can speak the language of mathematics in the vernacular of everyday life. How does a person so involved in the complexities of Mathematics, simplify it for the layman? “Understanding what not to say is more important than understanding what you should say,” he said. “If you give too many details, you’re going to lose people. For me, the
importance is storytelling.”

The key, he believes, is to start with what people already love. “I try to show them the things that they love and then to reveal that actually there’s a lot of mathematics in the things that you love.” He calls this “finding the door.” It might be music, cricket, kolam, or classical dance. “Nature is full of mathematics,” he said. “So many people love music, but then to illustrate that music has a lot of mathematics bubbling inside it. I think that then starts to break down the barriers and the fear.”

Also Read | Chasing (a) Conjecture: Chandrashekhar Khare on proof, persistence, and poetry of mathematics

The Library of Babel and the mathematician’s choice

One of the oldest questions in philosophy is whether mathematics is invented or discovered. Du Sautoy’s answer leans toward discovery, but with a twist: the creativity lies in the choosing. “There is certainly a feeling of creativity,” he said. “But once [an idea is] there, there’s a feeling like, no, that was always there for us to discover.” He sees the mathematician not as an inventor but as a curator of truths. “They all exist before humans are around,” he said. “But creativity is about the choices we make.”

To illustrate, he invoked Jorge Luis Borges’s story “The Library of Babel,” which describes a library containing every possible book. “It’s got everything, but actually it’s got nothing because no writer has made a choice,” du Sautoy said. “The creativity is in the composer making a choice.” For him, a mathematical breakthrough must be “new, surprising, and has value.” He added, “Surprise and value are very subjective. And surprise is about emotions.”

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘We’re spending on sexy AI instead of vaccinating babies’: The Story of a Heart author Dr Rachel Clarke

The allure of the unsolved

No conversation with du Sautoy would be complete without touching on the great unsolved problems, like the Riemann Hypothesis, which has resisted proof for more than a century and a half. He finds a peculiar beauty in its stubbornness. “I think actually if everything was too easy, it would be boring,” he said.

He recalled the film Good Will Hunting, in which Matt Damon plays a janitor who solves impossible problems effortlessly. “By the end of the film, does he choose to become a mathematician? No, because it’s too easy for him,” du Sautoy said. “The challenge of something like the Riemann Hypothesis being difficult, what gives it magic and what will make it so much more exciting when we prove it? Because of the journey we’ve been on.”

He explained the hypothesis in terms that felt almost tactile. “Prime numbers are the most fundamental numbers. They are the indivisible numbers. They are like the atoms of arithmetic.” The Riemann Hypothesis, he said, is about a profound negative: “The fact that we think there is no pattern at the heart of these numbers, and that’s very difficult to prove.”

The mathematics of a smile

Why do we find symmetry beautiful? Du Sautoy traces our preferences back to evolutionary mathematics. “One very simple example is the idea of symmetry,” he said. “We find a symmetrical face more beautiful than an asymmetrical face.”

Story continues below this ad

He described bees drawn to symmetrical flowers, and the human brain attuned to symmetry as a signal of health and vitality. “Why are we drawn to a face with symmetry? Because symmetry is very hard to make. So that’s an indication of good genetic heritage, good upbringing.”
In his view, this is not a cultural accident but a mathematical truth embedded in nature. “Mathematics is the language of nature,” he said. “It’s showing us the significant things.”

Du Sautoy’s instinct to see mathematics everywhere extends well beyond the arts. Football, he says, is rich with mathematical thinking, from patterns of play to group behaviour. “I play for a football team in East London, and we were doing incredibly badly,” he says. “I decided to change our kit. We all now play in prime number shirts.” He wears number 17. “It transformed our season,” he said. “We got promoted to the Super Sunday League Division One.”

“There is a lot of mathematics in football,” he said, laughing. Even when players are unaware of it, the game is full of pattern recognition, probability and collective calculation.
A world of structures

As our conversation drew to a close, du Sautoy ventured into metaphysical territory. He recalled the famous saying “If there is a God, He must be a mathematician,” and offered an inversion. “I would reverse that and say, you know what? The God that you’re all looking up for, that is the reason we have all of this, is mathematics.” For him, mathematics does not require a creator; it simply is, the set of all possible structures. “Mathematics doesn’t need a moment of creation,” he said. “It is the structures that can possibly exist. And what we’re seeing is a physicalised version of the mathematical structures that are possible.”

Story continues below this ad

This perspective liberates mathematics from the confines of the physical world. “Mathematics is incredibly abstract; it doesn’t need physicality,” he said. “That’s why mathematics is much closer to literature than physics is, because we can create worlds that don’t really exist but have a kind of logical consistency to them.”

We are all Mathematicians

Du Sautoy’s final thought was a generous one. “Although many people say, ‘Oh, I’m not a mathematician,’ I think actually we’re all mathematicians at heart,” he said. “The human brain has evolved to navigate the world in a mathematical way, because pattern searching, which is what mathematics is about, is how we navigate the chaos around us.”

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews and literary criticism, apart from deep cultural commentary where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics. She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary. As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
EU leaders begin visit, European Council President Antonio Costa, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, European Union, Narendra Modi, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, India-EU FTA, Indian express news, current affairs
EU leaders begin visit, PM Modi flags trade, mobility pacts
Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal fight on Shark Tank India 5
Aman Gupta takes a dig at Anupam Mittal after he flaunts his 5 million-user database: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge iss par'
Arun Govil weighs in on AR Rahman's "communal" remark.
'If there was communal bias, how would Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir become stars?': Arun Govil responds to AR Rahman's remarks
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Davos, Davos Summit, World Economic Forum in Davos, Gita Gopinath, N Chandrababu Naidu, WEF annual meeting, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
Alia Bhatt leg day
Inside Alia Bhatt’s 'miserable leg day': Experts explain how to balance cardio, strength, and nutrition
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
This AI tool is going viral. Five ways people are using it.
Anthropic Dario Amodei
Inside Alia Bhatt’s 'miserable leg day': Experts explain how to balance cardio, strength, and nutrition
Alia Bhatt leg day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement