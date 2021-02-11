Marathi writer Rangnath Pathare to get Maharashtra government’s award

Pathare has penned several novels, including Tamrapat which won the prestigious Sahitya Academy award in 1999. (Source: Mahendra Munjal/YouTube)

Marathi writer Rangnath Pathare will be conferred with Vinda Karandikar lifetime achievement award instituted by the Maharashtra government’s Marathi language department.

Minister for Marathi language, Subhash Desai, on Thursday made the announcement.

“Novelist Rangnath Pathare has been selected for the Vinda Karandikar lifetime achievement award instituted by Marathi language department. Ahmednagar-based Shabdalay Publication is selected for the Shri Pu Bhagwat award,” he said.

Pathare has penned several novels, including Tamrapat which won the prestigious Sahitya Academy award in 1999.

His 700-page long Satpatil Kulvruttant novel was published last year and has been receiving accolades from readers as well as critics. Shabdalay Publication has published the novel.

The lifetime achievement award consists of Rs 5 lakh cash, a memento, and a citation.