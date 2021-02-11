scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

Marathi writer Rangnath Pathare to get Maharashtra government’s award

His 700-page long Satpatil Kulvruttant novel was published last year and has been receiving accolades from readers as well as critics. Shabdalay Publication has published the novel.

By: PTI | Mumbai | February 11, 2021 7:21:43 pm
Pathare has penned several novels, including Tamrapat which won the prestigious Sahitya Academy award in 1999. (Source: Mahendra Munjal/YouTube)

Marathi writer Rangnath Pathare will be conferred with Vinda Karandikar lifetime achievement award instituted by the Maharashtra government’s Marathi language department.

Minister for Marathi language, Subhash Desai, on Thursday made the announcement.

“Novelist Rangnath Pathare has been selected for the Vinda Karandikar lifetime achievement award instituted by Marathi language department. Ahmednagar-based Shabdalay Publication is selected for the Shri Pu Bhagwat award,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pathare has penned several novels, including Tamrapat which won the prestigious Sahitya Academy award in 1999.

His 700-page long Satpatil Kulvruttant novel was published last year and has been receiving accolades from readers as well as critics. Shabdalay Publication has published the novel.

The lifetime achievement award consists of Rs 5 lakh cash, a memento, and a citation.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X