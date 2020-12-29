scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Manav Kaul presents debut novel ‘Antima’ to Ruskin Bond

He has previously written books such as Tumhare Baare Mein and Bahut Door, Kitna Door Hota Hai

By: PTI | Mussoorie | December 29, 2020 9:35:21 am
The actor will next be seen in Nail Polish, a ZEE5 Original film.

Manav Kaul on Monday presented his first novel Antima to Ruskin Bond here and the iconic author said he hopes the book earns the actor “lots of royalties and readers”.

The Ghoul actor took to Instagram to share a short video in which Bond congratulated him on the release of the Hindi book.

“Good luck. It looks beautiful, lovely cover. I hope it will bring you lots of royalties… and readers, of course,” the celebrated English writer said in the clip.

“I’m going to improve my Hindi…” Bond quipped as Kaul roared with laughter off camera.

The actor-playwright said it was the “most beautiful day” of his life.

“It has been snowing since the morning and I spent the evening with the writer who is closest to my heart. Thank you sir @ruskinbondofficial for the warm hug… love you,” Kaul wrote in the caption of his post.

He has previously written books such as Tumhare Baare Mein and Bahut Door, Kitna Door Hota Hai.

The actor will next be seen in Nail Polish, a ZEE5 Original film.

