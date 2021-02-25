scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Latest news

Malayalam poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri passes away

Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: February 25, 2021 3:22:35 pm
Born in Thiruvalla, a place in Pathanamthitta district, Namboothiri's works are known for their blend of tradition and modernity.

Well-known poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri died here on Thursday, family sources said. Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

Born in Thiruvalla, a place in Pathanamthitta district, Namboothiri’s works are known for their blend of tradition and modernity.

Family sources said he passed away in the afternoon at his residence here. He is also a recipient of several literary honours, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some of his noted works are are Swaathandhryathe-Kurich Oru Geetham, Bhoomigeethangal, India Enna Vikaram, Aparaajitha, Aranyakam, Pranayageethangal, Ujjayiniyile Rappakalukal, among others.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement