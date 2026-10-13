Why is Gandhi still hated? Ramachandra Guha on the Mahatma’s contested legacy

Mahatma Gandhi is revered the world over, but why do many still love to hate him back home? The question ran through the launch of Ramachandra Guha’s Arguments with Gandhi at the India International Centre.

The book reads Gandhi through those who engaged with him, from B R Ambedkar, Lenin and Albert Einstein to Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and V D Savarkar, among many others. The arguments, he explained, are “against Gandhi, combating Gandhi, disputing Gandhi, disparaging Gandhi, but also arguments taking Gandhi’s ideas forward, adapting them, reviewing them, reinventing them.”

Guha, IIC President Shyam Saran, and Bushra Ahmed of HarperCollins launched the book on October 8 at the IIC’s C D Deshmukh Auditorium, along with DU professor Apoorvanand, who then joined Guha in conversation.

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Is Gandhi still hated

Midway through the discussion, Apoorvanand read from the French feminist Hélène Cixous, who wrote that Gandhi, far from being adored, “is hated and still hated today in India”, and asked for Guha’s response to this assessment.

“Gandhi,” he agreed, “was hated particularly by the Hindu right and still is hated by the Hindu right.” Nehru may be the name invoked more often, he said, but it is Gandhi who strikes at the core of that politics, because of his commitment to Hindu–Muslim harmony and his practice of non-violence.

The Right’s beef with Gandhi: An argument from 1909

That quarrel is older than the Republic. On July 1, 1909, a former colonial official in India, Sir Curzon Wyllie, was shot dead in London by a young Punjabi student, Madan Lal Dhingra. Among Dhingra’s “energetic cheerleaders”, Guha writes, was a young man named V D Savarkar, then studying to be a barrister. Savarkar and his circle believed non-violence to be “ineffective as well as effeminate”.

Gandhi, who arrived in London soon after, was “horrified”. “India can gain nothing from the rule of murderers,” he wrote, “no matter whether they are black or white.” On the voyage back to South Africa he drafted Hind Swaraj, carrying forward the debates he had begun with Indian students in London who were enchanted by armed struggle.

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Gandhi kept making the case at home. Less than two months after returning to India in 1915, he was in Calcutta, then the epicentre of what was called the “terrorist movement”. He told students there that if they had a programme for the country, they should “place it openly before the public” rather than “indulge in acts of indiscriminate violence”.

Why the left dislikes Gandhi

Nor has the hostility come only from the right. As a doctoral student in Calcutta in the 1980s, Guha said, “the most visceral dislike of Gandhi came from the Marxists and particularly from the Naxalites”, many of them his own teachers. To them Gandhi was a bourgeois stooge “who deliberately conned and fooled the masses with his philosophy of non-violence to win them away from the revolutionary path.”

One of what Guha called his “joyous discoveries” while researching the book was a January 1970 report by the West Bengal Police. It documented 140 attacks on Gandhi statues and portraits by Naxalite students the previous year, the year of Gandhi’s birth centenary.

Hindus’ grievance with Gandhi

The hatred with the longest reach, though, may be that of upper-caste Hindus. In the 1930s, Guha argued, Gandhi was the only upper-caste leader in the Congress to campaign against untouchability. He called it a sin, and said the Hindus who practised it were “the General Dyers of Hinduism”.

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Guha conceded that Gandhi could be “uncharacteristically arrogant” on the subject, once telling Ambedkar in a debate that “if there was a poll among Harijans, I would top the poll”. The campaign nearly cost Gandhi his life, as there was an attempt to kill him in Pune in 1934.

Guha drew on the Kannada thinker D R Nagaraj’s The Flaming Feet (1993), which set Gandhi’s politics of self-purification beside Ambedkar’s politics of self-respect, and argued that the two should be seen as complementary rather than as adversaries.

One of the most heartening signs of late, he added, was Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, “the Ambedkarite Mahar from Maharashtra who recognises that Ambedkar and Gandhi have to be brought together.”

Apoorvanand recalled Dipke’s latest statement: “Gandhi is the soul of India, Ambedkar spine and Nehru mind of India.” Guha quoted an unnamed teacher at Mysore University, when he said, “Gandhiji was telling the upper caste, rid yourself of your superiority complex. Ambedkar was telling the Dalits, rid yourself of your inferiority complex.”

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Did the Poona Pact fail

Apoorvanand reminded the audience that after the Poona Pact of 1932, Gandhi said the onus was now on upper castes to prove Ambedkar was right to agree. Have they failed?

“They have failed in Gandhi’s time, and they have failed after Gandhi’s time,” Guha said. He was scathing about the revival of what is called “neo-Brahminism” over the last 10 or 15 years. That included claims from his own Tamil Brahmin community that “Tamil Brahmins are like Jews, a persecuted minority”. “Give me a break,” he said.

Was the pact a good compromise or a rotten one? Apoorvanand framed the question in the terms of the philosopher Avishai Margalit, but Guha would not commit. “The jury is still out,” he said.

Ambedkar signed the pact under the pressure of Gandhi’s fast, worried that if Gandhi died, the blame would be laid at his door. By 1935 he had called it a rotten compromise, yet as chairman of the Constitution’s drafting committee he later accepted joint electorates with reserved seats. Kanshi Ram dismissed reserved-seat MPs as “chamchas”.

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But because Dalits make up a sizable share of voters across most of India’s constituencies, Guha argued, “every single party and leader in India praises Dr Ambedkar without fail.”

‘Not revisionism … but parricide’

“The unthinking adoration of Gandhi in the early years of Indian independence may have been extreme,” he read from the book’s final pages.

The paragraphs he read centre on Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the Mahatma’s grandson.

In December 1992, after the Babri Masjid was demolished, Gopal Gandhi told Guha that Hindus had extinguished the Buddha’s influence in the land of his birth, and feared they might do the same to Gandhi. A decade later, as India’s ambassador to Norway, he attended a panel on Gandhi in Oslo and wrote to Guha: “Every sixth person on earth is an Indian. But not one of the seven panellists on Gandhi in Oslo that day was an Indian.” Gandhi’s globalisation, he added, was “total and irreversible”. It was “also India’s most important disinvestment.”

What India has now, Guha argued, “is not revisionism or iconoclasm, but parricide, the outright repudiation of the person who perhaps did more than anyone else to nurture this nation into being.” India still needs Gandhi’s ideas, he said, to check the Republic’s slide “into a Hindu Pakistan”. “Gandhi still speaks to the world, but perhaps he must speak once more to his homeland as well.”

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But Guha added a postscript that the manuscript, he said, had gone to the publisher early this year. “Had it been sent to the publisher now, neither Gopal Gandhi nor I would have been so despondent about Gandhi’s place in his own homeland.”