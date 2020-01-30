Madhuri Vijay, Meena Kandasamy on International Dylan Thomas Prize longlist

Considered one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the UK, it is conferred to an author who is 39 or below. Considered one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the UK, it is conferred to an author who is 39 or below.

The longlist for this year’s Dylan Thomas Prize is out and the list is an eclectic combination of poems, short story collections and novels. Books which made it to the list are: Surge by Jay Bernard, Flèche by Mary Jean Chan, Exquisite Cadavers by Meena Kandasamy, Things We Say in the Dark by Kirsty Logan, Black Car Burning by Helen Mort, Virtuoso by Yelena Moskovich, Inland by Téa Obreht, Stubborn Archivist by Yara Rodrigues Fowler, If All the World and Love were Young by Stephen Sexton, The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong and Lot by Bryan Washington.

📚 THE 2020 LONGLIST 📚 – We are thrilled to unveil the 12 titles that make up this year’s Swansea University (@SwanseaUni) Dylan Thomas Prize longlist. What a depth of incredible talent! #SUDTP20 🔗 PRESS RELEASE – https://t.co/HcukrPVpij pic.twitter.com/A8RB1zAghZ — Dylan Thomas Prize (@dylanthomprize) January 24, 2020

Among the notable things about the list is certainly the presence of two Indian female authors, Madhuri Vijay and Meena Kandasamy. Considered one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the UK, it is conferred on an author who is 39 or below. A sum of £30,000 (approximately ₹27,89,800) is awarded to the winner. Prior to this, Vijay’s novel had also won the JCB prize.

The shortlist will be announced on April 7, while the winner of the coveted prize will be revealed on May 14 at a Winner’s Ceremony held in Swansea on International Dylan Thomas Day.

