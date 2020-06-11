Dry fasting: Book by Luke Coutinho and Sheikh Abdul Aziz Nuaimi to explore the diet

It will be published by Penguin Random House. (Source: Penguin Random House | Designed by Gargi Singh) It will be published by Penguin Random House. (Source: Penguin Random House | Designed by Gargi Singh)

With an uncertain future ahead of us, many are looking at the past for solutions. One such is the dry fasting diet. It is essentially the practice of people eating early before sunset and waiting till sunrise for their next meal. This prolonged fasting for 12 hours is what we today understand as the dry fasting diet.

In a new book, titled The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive, Luke Coutinho and Sheikh Abdul Aziz Nuaimi will explore ways in which this technique can help the body to replenish and stimulate. “I advocate dry fasting and intermittent fasting for the body’s natural healing and regeneration and always will, because not only have I experienced its benefits myself, I have also seen my patients, clients and people all over the world experiencing its miracles. The new, revised and updated version of The Dry Fasting Miracle that I have co-authored with Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuaimi is backed by more research and evidence and we are hoping that the book changes the health of every person who reads it,” Luke Coutinho, a Holistic Lifestyle Coach was quoted as saying.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuaimi, who is a member of the Ajman royal family in the UAE said, “Fasting is designed to stimulate your mind, empower your body and nourish your soul. It is an honour for me to co-author and share my reflections on The Dry Fasting Miracle with Luke Coutinho. In essence, this book is a miracle for humankind, as it has the ability to transform people into better, healthier versions of themselves. It teaches them to actually live, and not just survive.”

It will be published by Penguin Random House.

