From Miss Marple to houseflies: Two books that make reading fun

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Arefa Tehsin makes the wild next door fun, while Lucy Foley gives Miss Marple a modern makeover

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla, Anusree K C
3 min readOct 17, 2026 01:16 PM IST
Lucy Foley’s Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel and Arefa Tehsin’s Wild Next Door. (Generated using AI)Lucy Foley’s Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel and Arefa Tehsin’s Wild Next Door. (Generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Welcome to Quick Verdict, a fortnightly column where every book gets a hit or miss.

This week: How Lucy Foley’s Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel brings Miss Marple back fifty years after her final case, and how Arefa Tehsin’s Wild Next Door uses puns, quizzes and a creature’s-eye view to introduce readers young and old to the bugs and birds sharing their homes.

Miss Marple returns

Quick verdict: HIT

Fifty years after Miss (Jane) Marple took her final bow in Agatha Christie’s posthumously published Sleeping Murder (1976), author Lucy Foley resurrects the white-haired spinster in Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel (HarperCollins Publishers). And what complex yarns the British writer knits!

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

With a full cast of characters, à la Agatha Christie, Foley keeps us amateur sleuths on our toes with multiple points of view, red herrings, and an ever-growing roster of suspects. Murder-mystery aficionados will not be disappointed, but Christie fans will realise that while the detective borrows Miss Marple’s face and garb, this is Foley’s murder-mystery, not a story or amalgamation of stories pilfered from Christie, and bound in a new cover.

With the instincts of a thriller writer, Foley introduces rotating points of view, a faster pace, modern feminist awareness, and a deeper psychological profile of her characters. The one irritant I struggled to get past, however, was present-tense narration!

Nonetheless, the result is a continuation of the Christie legacy that balances nostalgia while keeping the modern readership in mind.

(Reviewed by Aishwarya Khosla)

Making Wildlife fun

Verdict: HIT

Did you know that houseflies can see your swat coming from far away? Because they have a 360 degree vision and can see in all directions at once. From the author of The Great Indian Safari and Wild in the Backyard, Arefa Tehsin, comes a new non-fiction, titled Wild Next Door, a book for those curious about the creatures that cohabit with you in your home and gardens.

Story continues below this ad

Tehsin grew up with her naturalist father, with whom she lived in jungles with animals around her. Her adventurous upbringing surrounded by nature reflects in the way she writes about the birds and bugs we live amid. She becomes one of them and tells the story from their perspective.

She uses puns, word-plays and frequent turn of phrases to make the book more than simply an encyclopaedia. From using humour generously to quick quizzes through the chapters, she keeps the reader on their toes, making them exercise their brains.

Wild Next Door is a good read for children to get acquainted with the world of creatures that live in our spaces, without being intimidated by the jargon and terms. Curious adults will find it equally fascinating.

(Reviewed by Anusree K C)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections of The Indian Express. With over eight years of experience in journalism, Aishwarya specialises in literary criticism, cultural commentary, and long-form features, which explore the intersection of identity, politics, and social change. She was the recipient of the Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections, an intensive research fellowship in policy analysis and political communications, which informs her nuanced approach to cultural journalism, allowing her to provide readers with unique insights into how literature and media reflect broader political shifts. As a trusted voice for The Indian Express audience, she authors the popular newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, and hosts the podcast series, Casually Obsessed. Before her current role, Aishwarya spent several years at Hindustan Times,  where she provided dedicated coverage of the Punjabi diaspora, theater, and national politics. Her career is defined by a commitment to intellectual rigor, making her a definitive authority on modern Indian culture and letters. Areas of Expertise Literary Criticism, Cultural Politics, Political Strategy, Long-form Investigative Features, and Newsletter Curation. Write to her You can reach her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. Her stories can be read here. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments