From Miss Marple to houseflies: Two books that make reading fun

Welcome to Quick Verdict, a fortnightly column where every book gets a hit or miss.

This week: How Lucy Foley’s Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel brings Miss Marple back fifty years after her final case, and how Arefa Tehsin’s Wild Next Door uses puns, quizzes and a creature’s-eye view to introduce readers young and old to the bugs and birds sharing their homes.

Miss Marple returns

Quick verdict: HIT

Fifty years after Miss (Jane) Marple took her final bow in Agatha Christie’s posthumously published Sleeping Murder (1976), author Lucy Foley resurrects the white-haired spinster in Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel (HarperCollins Publishers). And what complex yarns the British writer knits!