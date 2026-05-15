Loved Project Hail Mary? 8 book-to-screen adaptations to add to your watchlist

(Srijita Chakraborty and Shivani P Menon)

The Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary, which made quite the splash in cinemas worldwide, makes a compelling case that some stories are meant for the cinema. There is something satisfying about seeing a beloved book universe reimagined on screen, especially when the adaptation gets the spirit right. Isn’t it?

From fantasy epics and psychological thrillers to heart-tugging romances and sharp dystopias, here are some book-to-screen adaptations worth checking out:

Long considered “unfilmable,” Dune finally got the large-scale cinematic treatment fans wanted. Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) brings his signature visual grandeur to Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, casting Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a young nobleman thrust into a deadly power struggle over the desert planet Arrakis and its precious resource, spice. Political intrigue, prophecy, giant sandworms and gorgeous visuals make this adaptation feel event-level. Whether you have read the book or not, it is one of the most immersive recent adaptations. The sequel, Dune: Part Two (2024), is equally worth your time.

Normal People (2020)

The 2020 TV mini-series Normal People poster starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. (Credit: Element Pictures) The 2020 TV mini-series Normal People poster starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. (Credit: Element Pictures)

Very few recent adaptations have been able to do justice to the emotional texture of the parent book. Normal People, we are happy to report, is an exception. The 12-episode series turns Sally Rooney’s raw 2018 novel about Connell and Marianne, two young Irish students navigating love, class and quiet damage into something devastating. Led by career-making performances from Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, it might not be plot-heavy, but it certainly is feeling-heavy.

The Help (2011)

The film poster of Help (2011), which is based on Kathryn Stockett’s 2009 novel . (Credit: DreamWorks Pictures) The film poster of Help (2011), which is based on Kathryn Stockett’s 2009 novel . (Credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Set in 1960s Jackson, Mississippi, the novel retells history but from the version of the housemaids. Director Tate Taylor’s film stars Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, the last of whom won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role. The film balances heavy themes with crowd-pleasing moments and some powerhouse performances. It is also worth noting that both the novel and film have drawn criticism for centring a white protagonist in a largely Black story. If you like character-driven reads that spark conversations, put it on your watchlist.

The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile is based on the 1996 novel by Stephen King. (Credit: Warner Bros) The Green Mile is based on the 1996 novel by Stephen King. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Based on Stephen King’s 1996 serialised novel, this prison drama is often overshadowed by The Shawshank Redemption, coincidentally also directed by Frank Darabont and also a King adaptation. Set on Death Row in 1930s Louisiana, it stars Tom Hanks as a corrections officer whose life is changed by an encounter with a death-row inmate, played by Michael Clarke Duncan, who may possess an extraordinary gift. The Green Mile blends prison drama and heartbreak into a tearjerker that lingers long after the credits have rolled. One of the great “why did no one warn me?” watches.

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Big Little Lies (2017)

Big Little Lies is based on a book written by Australian author Liane Moriarty. (Credit: HBO) Big Little Lies is based on a book written by Australian author Liane Moriarty. (Credit: HBO)

This series is proof that adaptations don’t need fantasy worlds or explosions to grip audiences. Based on Australian author Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, the HBO series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley turned a domestic drama set in the wealthy coastal town of Monterey, California into a prestige TV obsession. Kidman’s portrayal of an abusive marriage, in particular, is among the most quietly devastating performances in recent television. Come for the mystery, stay for the performances and perfectly calibrated chaos.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the 2018 novel by Delia Owens. ( Credit: Hello Sunshine and 3000 Pictures) Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the 2018 novel by Delia Owens. ( Credit: Hello Sunshine and 3000 Pictures)

The Daisy Edgar-Jones starrer is part coming-of-age tale, part marshland mood-piece, and part murder mystery. Based on Delia Owens’ 2018 bestselling novel, it follows Kya Clark, the so-called “Marsh Girl” of North Carolina, who raised herself in the wetlands after being abandoned by her family and later becomes the prime suspect in a local man’s death. This adaptation has all the right ingredients as it is atmospheric, emotional and ideal for viewers who like their stories layered with secrets.

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Maze Runner is based on a novel by James Dashner. It is the story of a teenager who wakes up without his memories. (Credit: 20th Century Fox) The Maze Runner is based on a novel by James Dashner. It is the story of a teenager who wakes up without his memories. (Credit: 20th Century Fox)

For fans of high-stakes survival and dystopian worlds, The Maze Runner delivers adrenaline and mystery in equal measure. Directed by Wes Ball and adapted from James Dashner’s 2009 novel, it follows Dylan O’Brien as Thomas — a teenager who wakes up with no memories in a massive stone courtyard enclosed by a vast, shape-shifting labyrinth, surrounded by other boys in the same predicament. It’s fast-paced, suspenseful and perfect if you enjoy puzzle-driven narratives. The film launched a trilogy, and while the sequels vary in quality, the original holds up well.

Ready Player One (2018)

Ready Player One is a science fiction adventure directed by Steven Spielberg. Ready Player One is a science fiction adventure directed by Steven Spielberg.

If you’re coming off the high-concept science and problem-solving of Project Hail Mary, Ready Player One is a natural next step. Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel, the film dives into a near-future virtual reality universe called the OASIS, where teenager Wade Watts joins a global treasure hunt to inherit control of the entire platform. It’s fast, imaginative and driven by the same sense of discovery and ingenuity that makes sci-fi adaptations so satisfying with five decades’ worth of pop-culture references packed in for good measure.

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The best adaptations don’t replace books; they send people back to them. So if Project Hail Mary has reignited your page-to-screen obsession, this list can become your next watchlist. And for the fantasy fans, there’s already another major chapter on the horizon: the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series, set to bring readers back to Hogwarts all over again.

(The writers are interns with indianexpress.com)