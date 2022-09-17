scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

‘Long Night of LiteratureS’ returns to Delhi with authors from all over Europe

Authors from Finland, Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Switzerland, and Spain among other nations, will be participating in the current edition, the organisers announced in a statement

long night of literatureSDuring the event each author will be reading their work to a small rotating group of people -- all in their native languages. (Source: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan New Delhi/Twitter)

The ‘Long Night of LiteratureS‘ has returned to Delhi, threading together diverse literary cultures of Europe in a unique “speed-dating” format.

Organised by a number of European cultural institutes as a collaborative project, the ‘Long Night of LiteratureS’ will be held at Instituto Cervantes here on September 23 with the participation of authors and literary figures from as many as 11 European nations.

The literary night was last organised in physical form in 2019. It was held online last year.

“We are very happy that the ‘Long Night of LiteratureS’ will take place as a face-to-face event this year. It creates a unique atmosphere when authors from so many different countries come together on one evening and read from their works and engage in conversation with readers.

“The format allows for a close exchange and many conversations and discussions. In 2021, the Long Night took place online, which was also very successful. However, talking directly to the authors offers another experience for the audience,” Anja Riedeberger, director information services South Asia, Goethe-Institut told PTI.

During the event each author will be reading their work to a small rotating group of people — all in their native languages.

The evening will see participation of Antti Tuomainen (Finland), Robert Prosser (Austria), Martine Le Coz (France), Krisha Kops (Germany), Peter Szucs (Hungary), Dora Nunes Gago (Portugal), Mercedes Cebrián (Spain), Max Lobe (Switzerland) and others.

Along with the above authors, Estonia will also showcase their literature, read by prominent translators Rustam Singh and Teji Grover Portra.

Czech Republic will also present local specialists reading works by the late author Václav Havel. An exhibition presenting James Joyce’s Ulysses will also be held by Ireland at the venue.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:39:45 pm
