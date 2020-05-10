Lockdown verse: Jayshree Misra Tripathi and Priya Sarukkai Chabria share their poems

A Mother’s Reverie 3
Day 43 into ‘Lockdown’,
I pace across confined space
deep in troubled thought,
uncertain tomorrows
fearful for the human race,
memories arise unsought.
He works in fragile lands
others fear to tread,
remains unfazed
by sudden explosions,
colleagues lost to fate,
he carries on, determined.
How may I compose
words to address
his quiet radiance?
Morning Star,
born in the land
of the Northern Lights.
Pensive, a tiny finger
curved under his chin,
sudden smiles,
deep rooted, he glances
from his father to me,
and lingers on his sisters.
Snapshot memory stills-
They bid au revoir
one fateful summer,
when he was four,
his smiles wavers,
changes the warmth
of our lives forever.
A decade later,
he must leave too.
Seek his area of learning,
follow his Destiny,
heed to his calling.
And so, our lives shrivel.
Anamnesis-
Distances, Boundaries,
“My Space” redefined.
Independence,
emotional, financial
strengthened resolve,
For the End of Days.
We, the ‘transitionals’
children of the mid-fifties
weakened, over time
by tradition, modernity,
our unconditional Love
in seeking more for our own.
Karmic circles,
Unknown Debts to pay.
Parents, how may we
Overcome and release
the cancer of our pain,
as we age and depart?
— Jayshree Misra Tripathi
Bank
Child —
will the rivers run, not with poison, but deep
and blue for you, swift with dolphins, splashed
with hope? Will bees hum amber hymns
of swollen pollen to you who stands on the other
bank, past the disharmony of word, world, spirit
which swarms this bank from which I peer? Will
parrots sing the sky together in emerald strands
while we turn to sleep? Will you no longer
be like those before: steel armadillos, fists
curled in cruelties, thirst, anxieties? We banked
on certitudes of The Bank — dissolved
by an enemy, self-created, small and vast
as love should be.
Child —
as you look upon each other – and others
too numerous to count, will your feelings
be tender as dawn air that cools our sleepless
cheeks? We stand bare -armed, rooted
in insecurities. But this I say to you with no
inconsistency: it’s never too late to vision
yourself and the world anew. That’s what
we are trying to do as it breaks on us
that we’re standing, muddy-toed, at the tirth all along.
— Priya Sarukkai Chabria
Lockdown verse, as the name suggests, is a series consisting of poems introspecting, examining and reflecting on the times we are living in. The poets have very generously agreed to share their hitherto unpublished works. For this week, we have one poem from Jayshree Misra Tripathi and the other from Priya Sarukkai Chabria.
