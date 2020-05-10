Lockdown verse: Jayshree Misra Tripathi and Priya Sarukkai Chabria share their poems

Lockdown verse, as the name suggests, is a series consisting of poems introspecting, examining and reflecting on the times we are living in. (Source: Priya Sarukkai Chabria, Jayshree Misra Tripathi | Designed by Gargi Singh) Lockdown verse, as the name suggests, is a series consisting of poems introspecting, examining and reflecting on the times we are living in. (Source: Priya Sarukkai Chabria, Jayshree Misra Tripathi | Designed by Gargi Singh)

A Mother’s Reverie 3

Day 43 into ‘Lockdown’,

I pace across confined space

deep in troubled thought,

uncertain tomorrows

fearful for the human race,

memories arise unsought.

He works in fragile lands

others fear to tread,

remains unfazed

by sudden explosions,

colleagues lost to fate,

he carries on, determined.

How may I compose

words to address

his quiet radiance?

Morning Star,

born in the land

of the Northern Lights.

Pensive, a tiny finger

curved under his chin,

sudden smiles,

deep rooted, he glances

from his father to me,

and lingers on his sisters.

Snapshot memory stills-

They bid au revoir

one fateful summer,

when he was four,

his smiles wavers,

changes the warmth

of our lives forever.

A decade later,

he must leave too.

Seek his area of learning,

follow his Destiny,

heed to his calling.

And so, our lives shrivel.

Anamnesis-

Distances, Boundaries,

“My Space” redefined.

Independence,

emotional, financial

strengthened resolve,

For the End of Days.

We, the ‘transitionals’

children of the mid-fifties

weakened, over time

by tradition, modernity,

our unconditional Love

in seeking more for our own.

Karmic circles,

Unknown Debts to pay.

Parents, how may we

Overcome and release

the cancer of our pain,

as we age and depart?

— Jayshree Misra Tripathi

Bank

Child —

will the rivers run, not with poison, but deep

and blue for you, swift with dolphins, splashed

with hope? Will bees hum amber hymns

of swollen pollen to you who stands on the other

bank, past the disharmony of word, world, spirit

which swarms this bank from which I peer? Will

parrots sing the sky together in emerald strands

while we turn to sleep? Will you no longer

be like those before: steel armadillos, fists

curled in cruelties, thirst, anxieties? We banked

on certitudes of The Bank — dissolved

by an enemy, self-created, small and vast

as love should be.

Child —

as you look upon each other – and others

too numerous to count, will your feelings

be tender as dawn air that cools our sleepless

cheeks? We stand bare -armed, rooted

in insecurities. But this I say to you with no

inconsistency: it’s never too late to vision

yourself and the world anew. That’s what

we are trying to do as it breaks on us

that we’re standing, muddy-toed, at the tirth all along.

— Priya Sarukkai Chabria

Lockdown verse, as the name suggests, is a series consisting of poems introspecting, examining and reflecting on the times we are living in. The poets have very generously agreed to share their hitherto unpublished works. For this week, we have one poem from Jayshree Misra Tripathi and the other from Priya Sarukkai Chabria.

