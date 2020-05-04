Lockdown Verse: Amlanjyoti Goswami and Akhil Katyal reflect on the current times

Lockdown verse, as the name suggests, is a series consisting of poems introspecting, examining and reflecting on the times we are living in. (Credit for Amlanjyoti Goswami’s photo/ Aparna Sanyal | Designed by Gargi Singh) Lockdown verse, as the name suggests, is a series consisting of poems introspecting, examining and reflecting on the times we are living in. (Credit for Amlanjyoti Goswami’s photo/ Aparna Sanyal | Designed by Gargi Singh)

To a scientist who doesn’t like metaphor

Ask the crankshaft

The weary molecule.

Ask disease if he has heard of Shakespeare.

Ask those familiar ribbons, blue and red

If they look back

Those eyes, now much overcome

With depiction of the virus, with arm and leg.

It is not a living thing, he pleads

It is not dead,

As if it is time he is talking about

Or a zombie.

Into this brew, he brings particles in a jingle box.

Scans with waves and waves of white.

The moon is just lunar crater.

No hare or old grey face there, even in stormy weather.

Mars steams no red tea, Jupiter is no wiser

Saturn has no rings of fire.

Even us, more brown than blue,

Named earth not aqua for unknown reason

Has no more elbow room.

Ask him

Who holds his handrail firm against the wind

What a monster looks like.

He knows

How the crown gives it a name.

How there were eighteen more who came before it.

— Amlanjyoti Goswami

Coping Mechanisms in the Times of Corona

Exercise with simple home equipment

before it assumes equipment

assumes a home

Work from home

assumes both

Sneaking out for a walk

takes for granted a place to sneak back in

Simple recipes to try on your own

need a stove and cooking oil,

and veggies someone has grown,

and grain

Learning a new skill

Keep stimulating your brain

Taking a new course

all need leisure

Finding pleasure in solitude

somehow still, despite all promises, and luck,

needs a full stomach

— Akhil Katyal

Lockdown verse, as the name suggests, is a series consisting of poems introspecting, examining and reflecting on the times we are living in. The poets have very generously agreed to share their hitherto unpublished works. For this week, we have one poem from Amlanjyoti Goswami, whose work has appeared on various journals, and the other from Akhil Katyal, a poet and queer activist.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd