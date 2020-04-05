Lockdown reading: 5 long reads that will last you 10 days…and more

What are you reading? (Source: Amazon.in) What are you reading? (Source: Amazon.in)

It is ten days to the end of the lockdown in India. And if spending time is turning out to be a bit of a challenge, you could try losing yourself in a book. Or two. Yes, the bookstores are closed at the moment but you can still go online to a number of e-book stores and download a book to read on your phone, notebook or tablet. And if you are wondering what to read, here are five books that will last long enough to get you to the end of the current lockdown.

The Complete Yes, Minister by Jonathan Lynn and Anthony Jay

Yes, we know that most people remember it as a BBC television series (one which was adapted as Ji Mantri, Ji for Indian audiences later). But reading the entire series is another experience in itself, and we daresay it is actually as good as and sometimes better than watching the series. For those not aware of it, “Yes, Minister” are the diaries of Jim Hacker, a minister in the UK cabinet, and how he deals with the bureaucracy, spearheaded by the very able Humphrey Appleby and the slightly

confused if well-meaning Bernard Woolley.

There are more than five hundred pages of sheer delightful entertainment, as Hacker attempts to work his way through red tape, while balancing public good with political expedience. There are more than 500 pages here and there is hardly any which will let you pass without a smile or a laugh, whether it is at bureaucratic jargon or Hacker screaming “I don’t want the truth! I want something I can tell Parliament.” Perhaps the best book to read in these times, because laughter, after all, is the best medicine.

Ali – A Life by Jonathan Eig

Some people become so much larger than life than their legend tends to overshadow everything. And that certainly was the case with heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. The man was so idolised and so revered by many that books about him were totally hagiographic, portraying him as some sort of superman or hack jobs, attempting to tarnish his reputation or just invite controversy. That said, there is no denying that Ali was perhaps one of the most important figures of his era and a prominent face not just of boxing but a number of causes, including racial equality and the protest against the Vietnam war.

Eig’s biography is perhaps the first to view Ali as an exceptional human being, rather than some sort of epic hero. Yes, it covers his achievements but it does attempt to paper over his flaws, like others have. What emerges at the end of almost five hundred pages of some very good writing – from fight descriptions to his arguments with his wives – is the portrait of a man who was capable of great things. There was no doubt that Ali was hero. But he did have feet of clay. This is perhaps the first truly objective biography of one of the most important people of the second half of the previous century and arguably the most influential sports person of all time.

The complete stories of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Benedict Cumberbatch might have made Sherlock a Netflix household name for the current generation, but for many people, Sherlock Holmes will always be the immortal detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. He featured in more than fifty stories spanning a few decades, and in four novels as well. The novels, apart from the spectacular The Hound of the Baskervilles, were generally a little drawn out, but most of the stories remain compulsory reading for anyone who loves detective fiction.

Which is why we are recommending them rather than the novels. You will come across dozens of fascinating characters, ranging from the everyday to the eccentric and Holmes and Watson will solve mysteries that range from the routine to the ridiculous. Of course, most of the attention is likely to be on Holmes as you try to figure how on earth he manages to coax out stories from seemingly routine objects and events. The fact that these stories are available totally free of cost as well is a huge bonus. Are they better than the series? It all depends on your taste but we guarantee you will be riveted.

India After Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha

This is perhaps the one book every person wanting to know more about independent India should read. It is written in a manner that is full of information and yet is never too dull. Yes, the name of Ramachandra Guha does tend to provoke a lot of political debate these days. And while some may not agree with his line of thought on some subjects,, but there is no doubting his narrative ability.

And it is this skill that comes to the fore in this massive book, spanning over a thousand pages, which basically covers India since independence. It is a massive canvas, and Guha paints it with a rich blend of facts and anecdotes. What’s important, however, is that stays very objective throughout, making this a very balanced narrative. Those expecting blind praise of the Congress and Nehru will be disappointed, as Guha does pull them up time and again for lapses. It has been updated right to the point of the election of Narendra Modi, and is essential reading.

Do not get intimidated by its size – the pages will just fly past because this is history with a lot of storytelling in terms of narration, which is perhaps how history should be written.

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln by Doris Goodwin Kearns

This is a book that has many aspects. It is in part the story of Abraham Lincoln (in fact, the Oscar-winning Lincoln is based on it), in part a story of the American Civil War and even a story of three of Lincoln’s political rivals. And it is all of these and more. When the US was confronted by Civil War over the slavery issue, its President, Abraham Lincoln, actually appointed three men who had contested elections against him in his cabinet – Edward Bates, Salmon P Chase, and William H Seward. They were all very different people and none of them was particularly fond of Lincoln.

And yet, Lincoln not only brought them together to work under (and with) him in the nation’s time of crisis, but even won them over to his cause and manner of thinking. This is perhaps one of the greatest examples of man-management in history and Kearns narrates it beautifully across more than 700 pages, never letting you get bored even for an instance, thanks to her ability to bring in humour and anecdotes. A book for history and management buffs alike. Barack Obama claimed it

inspired him!

(Note: While bookstores might be shut e-books thankfully remain an option. You can read them on tablets, computers and phones even while waiting for the real bookstores to open. It takes some getting used to, but is fun once you get the hang of it. A good source for e-books is Amazon’s Kindle store. And if you are looking for out of copyright books, go ahead to Project Gutenberg, which has thousands of classics in digital format. There are plenty of options out there. Go ahead, read!)

