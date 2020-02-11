Lives of Jack the Ripper’s victims will be celebrated with Whitechapel mural

This will also help in challenging the popular narrative which suggests that most of Ripper’s victims were prostitutes. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) This will also help in challenging the popular narrative which suggests that most of Ripper’s victims were prostitutes. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

According to a report in The Guardian, social historian Hallie Rubenhold intends to mark the lives of those women killed by the unidentified serial killer Jack the Ripper with a new mural in Whitechapel. Incidentally, it was in and around the Whitechapel district of London that Jack the Ripper committed the murders in 1888. The same report states that the initiative aims to counter the narrative of the many Ripper tours that are provided with in the area.

“It’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of finding the right place,” said the author whose book The Five delineates the lives of five victims: Mary Ann “Polly” Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly. The idea to do something like this came about when her book was promoted through a temporary mural.

“People have been talking about having a memorial to these women for some time … Whitechapel isn’t really a place you put a statue. But a mural – that’s it. It’s exactly what’s needed. It’s so befitting – it’s perfect. There’s so much urban art in Spitalfields, Whitechapel and Shoreditch so it’s so germane. Jack the Ripper businesses own Whitechapel and it’s kind of sick. The Ripper tours, there are several a day and some are absolutely atrocious. They project images of mutilated women. It has become a place that tourists from all around the world come to have a Jack the Ripper experience. His name is all over Whitechapel. Shouldn’t these women also be remembered, in a vibrant, colourful way?” she was quoted as saying.

This will also help in challenging the popular belief which suggests that most of Ripper’s victims were prostitutes. The mural, she proposes, should celebrate the women. “The Ripper story starts with the moment of their deaths, but four of them were alive for over 40 years, and one until she was 25. That’s a lot of years and experiences, so a mural should celebrate the life of these women, put them back in the centre of Whitechapel,” she shared.

