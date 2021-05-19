Literary auction raises money for Covid vaccine drives; author Hilary Mantel, among others, helps

As vaccination drives gain pace across the globe, a literary auction is helping raise money in this direction. A report in The Guardian confirms this and adds that Bidding at Books for Vaccines has “made more than £23,000 so far”, as part of which readers bid to win signed books by authors like Hilary Mantel. They also stand a chance of being mentored by “star publishers and agents”.

The same report states that for a one-and-one consultation with literary agent Jonny Geller, the price reached £1,000. At the same time, an autographed book set of Wolf Hall trilogy by Mantel, which also includes handwritten first sentences by the author, has reached £600. The auction will continue till May 21 and the ingenious ways to keep up the auction will continue. Some of these include having a “character named after you in the next novel by Sarah Pinborough” or getting a chance to write the dedication for Jill Mansell’s new novel.

All the money gathered from here, the report shares, will be going to Care International. It is a charity that is working on evening out vaccine inequality “in poorer nations”.

“The situation in India is particularly heartbreaking and the inequality of the vaccine rollout is incredibly unfair,” Phoebe Morgan, publisher and thriller author — who launched the initiative — was quoted as saying. “The pandemic has been so tough for so many of us but as the UK situation improves it feels wrong to celebrate that without thinking of those who are only now experiencing the very worst of what this virus can do.”

Biden is “delighted by the way the publishing industry has responded”. The bidding will continue until 21 May midnight.