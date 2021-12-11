Lilly Singh’s new library ‘celebrates South Asian stories’

Comedian Lilly Singh is all geared up to introduce fans and followers to her very own book club, Lilly’s Library, that ‘breaks the rules’ and promises ‘some literary drama’.

ALSO READ | How public libraries have evolved to sustain low-income communities amid pandemic

The Indo-Canadian noted on Instagram posts that there is a dearth of South Asian literature despite “one in four people on the planet being South Asian”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

“It is through stories that we understand ourselves and the world around us. And I know from experience that seeing yourself in a story can have such an incredible impact. One in four people on the planet are South Asian, yet our stories are seldom given a platform on a global level. This is my effort to change that and give more people that magical feeling. Readers and authors alike,” said Singh, 33.

ALSO READ | Pandemic hobby grows into plan for Africa’s largest photography library

The former talk show host and YouTuber also shared that the aim is to “select books that not only resonate with my Brown people, but that everyone can enjoy”. “You will either see yourself in a story, or read a perspective you’ve possibly never encountered. In my opinion, both are a win,” she expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly’s Library (@lillyslibrary)

In her trademark amusing way, Singh, who was dressed in an Indian ethnic lehenga choli with a book in hand, said, “So let’s do it team! Unlike during my teenage years, I’m no longer lying about going to the library. I am not meeting up with my secret boyfriend. I’m actually going to read books! And I hope you’ll take this journey with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly’s Library (@lillyslibrary)

In another post detailing the need for such an initiative and the peculiar name, Singh, described, “When I was younger, ‘ma, I’m going to the library’ was a synonym for ‘I’m 100 per cent lying and up to no good’. The library was this unspoken agreement between all parties. This was my way of breaking the rules. That’s why the title for this book club had to be “Lilly’s Library.” Because there still seems to be these unspoken rules about the types of stories we see in mainstream media. For the most part, there’s a lack of South Asian stories and nuanced South Asian characters. Well, it’s time to break the rules again. And this time, in our very own library.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly’s Library (@lillyslibrary)

Any guesses which is the first book in her library?

It is Tell Me How To Be by Neel Patel, a book for which she happened to write the blurb.

ALSO READ | Your trash for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter

The story revolves “around a mother and son who both have some juicy secrets. Along the way, we’ll find drama, comedy, Desi Queer magic and the nostalgia of ‘90s R&B”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly’s Library (@lillyslibrary)

“This book is so good that I personally wrote a blurb for it. I cannot wait to dive in with you all! @hewritez (Neel Patel) is such a great writer. Excitement Level 1000,” she wrote to which the author thanked her “Thank you @lilly and @lillyslibrary for choosing Tell me How To Be as your first book club selection. I hope everyone enjoys the drama, the laughs, and all the feels! Happy reading!”

Singh also shared that she is looking forward to this “baby” and “manifesting it into reality”. “Just out here turning brain babies into real things. This is actually my favourite thing about people. I love people. I find them so fascinating. And one of the main reasons for that is because so many people see a problem, empty space, or challenge and use it as an opportunity to create magic,” she mentioned.

ALSO READ | This old library in a Punjab village is encouraging the youth to read

“People who make art, come up with solutions, think outside the box, challenge ideas and work towards creating something they believe in. That’s magic. And I’m so inspired by anyone who creates. It’s brave and a lot of work. I see you,” she added.

We are excited about the page-turners coming soon just like actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who commented, “can’t wait”. How about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!