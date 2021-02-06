scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 06, 2021
American Library Association awards Carnegie medals to McBride, Giggs

By: AP | New York | February 6, 2021 10:05:34 am
books, Carnegie medals for fiction, Carnegie medals for non-fiction. american library association, indianexpress, APThe American Library Association has announced its winners of the Carnegie medals for literary excellence, awarding McBride in the fiction category and Giggs in nonfiction. (Riverhead Books, left, and Simon & Schuster via AP)

This year’s winners of the Carnegie medals for fiction, and nonfiction presented by the American Library Association have each checked out a few books in their time.

I work from libraries a lot and my wallet is full of library cards says Rebecca Giggs an Australian author whose Fathoms The World in the Whale received the nonfiction prize Thursday.

James McBride the fiction winner for Deacon King Kong has library cards in four different cities and wrote parts of his novel in branches in New York City and Philadelphia.

In New York you can get anything you want but it takes longer because you cant leave the library with them But in Philly you can explained McBride whose novel last year was chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her book club

With a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York the library association established the award in 2012 with winners in each category receiving 5000 Previous honorees include Donna Tartt Doris Kearns Goodwin and Colson Whitehead.

McBride and Giggs each have strong childhood memories of libraries McBride a longtime New Yorker would visit them often because they were a safe space and because his family couldnt afford to buy many books Giggs remembers her mother getting into aerobics in a big way and a few nights a week dropping off her and her sister at a library next door to the workout space.

Ghost stories were a favorite

Especially true histories of the paranormal with photographs of poltergeists that were in fact only smudges or the developers accidental thumbprints in atticwindows and on staircases she says Back then as now I was interested in the boundarylines between fact documentation and belief _ a theme that threads through Fathoms which is as much about the myths whales sustain as the science of animallife in the oceans of the 21st century

