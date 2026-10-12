Liane Moriarty’s sequel to Big Little Lies is big on sensitivity, low on suspense

Over a decade after writing Big Little Lies, which topped sales charts and spawned a popular TV series of the same name, bestselling Australian author Liane Moriarty has released a sequel (her first ever) called, well, Big Little Truths.

Although you can read the book as a standalone title, here is a quick recap of the prequel. Set in an Australian coastal town (the fictional Pirriwee Peninsula), Big Little Lies follows a group of mothers whose children attend the same kindergarten. On the surface, they lead perfect lives, but the book soon reveals deeper issues hidden beneath seemingly perfect exteriors. A murder under suspicious circumstances bonds these kindergarten mothers in a lifelong connection.

Older, not wiser

The sequel opens with the Pirriwee High School principal receiving a severed human finger. This is the school where the kindergartners, now teenagers, study. Their mothers are battling menopause, health scares, ageing anxieties, and some usual and unusual life dramas.

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Party-loving and appearance-obsessed Madeline has turned 50, and middle age has brought along a number of ailments with it. Jane, who had just arrived in Pirriwee in Big Little Lies, is now married to Tom, the owner and barista of the popular cafe, Blue Blues.

Nicole Kidman played Celeste in Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman played Celeste in Big Little Lies.

Their friend Celeste is ageing like wine and seems immune to middle age and the crises it brings, but lives with the trauma of her relationship with her late husband, Perry, and the everyday challenges of raising her two rowdy sons. Renata has not let either age or the financial ruin wrecked by her husband get in the way of still having fun. As Moriarty puts it: “Renata was the same age as Celeste, but she refused to wear her age at all. She railed against it like poor customer service.”

Finally, there is Bonnie, one of the two young(ish) members of the group (Jane is the other), who is still haunted by the past but seems the calmest, coolest, and most confident. A new character is added to this group of mothers: Melody Montclair, a history teacher at Pirriwee High School.

More about society than about suspense

With her typically flowing narration, Moriarty creates a believable storyline that mirrors the reality and struggles of modern life, touching on issues like the influence of technology on relationships (people spend so much time on their phones) and new-generation problems like teenagers vaping. At its heart, though, the book is about the town’s appetite for gossip. Unfortunately, she paints a picture that’s too detailed and, as a result, fails to build suspense.

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Big Little Truths lacks the whodunit element of its predecessor, where readers wondered who the murderer was even as they worried about (and identified with) the main characters. It is more about how word gets around and its consequences, with some hints of mystery. Moriarty seems more focused on highlighting social structures and the characters’ responses to what’s happening around them, rather than solving a mystery. Big Little Truths is not a tightly wound thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Lots of characters, lots of plots and subplots

Moriarty’s writing style (very conversational, very easy to pick up and keep going, with hints of satire and dark comedy) makes Big Little Truths quite an easy read. That said, at times it feels more like a “middle-aged human stuck in a high school drama” than its suspenseful predecessor, whose social overtones did not overshadow its main plot as much. A lot of the book plays out in the minds of the characters: the adults deal with the baggage of the past and ongoing parenting and ageing struggles, while their children struggle with generational trauma passed down to them.

To her credit, even though the children are not the main characters, Moriarty gives them plenty of space, presenting their perspectives clearly and not reducing them to narrative props or accessories for their elders. Indeed, she handles very hard topics, like consent and grooming, with sensitivity and balances them with humour and satire, keeping the book from feeling too grim. One character responds to a lump that might be cancer in an almost childish manner: “She didn’t want breast cancer. She really, really didn’t. No, thank you. Pass me by, please.”

Big Little Truths feels a little long at times (about 400 pages), but it does not weigh you down. While Moriarty presents different perspectives well and adds depth, they can confuse readers who have not read Big Little Lies. Too many characters, plots, and subplots seem to be in play. Those already familiar with the characters and their storylines will find this a page-turner, while those new to Pirriwee will initially find the jumble of parents and their children very confusing. (Pro tip: you don’t need to, but if you have the time and budget, read Big Little Lies first.)

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Big Little Truths may not have the same unputdownable quality as its predecessor, but thanks to Moriarty’s narrative skill, it is a great read for anyone looking for a book that deals with the very real issues of the modern world and the challenges of growing older with your friends, all flavoured with some mystery. You could not ask for more from Moriarty.

Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty

400 pp

Michael Joseph

Rs 999