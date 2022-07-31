scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Letters To Self: English translation of PM Modi’s book of poetry to release next month

Written over many years, the collection of poems, ‘Aankh Aa Dhanya Chhe', originally released in 2007, is translated into English by film journalist and historian Bhawana Somaaya.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 10:32:20 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File)

‘Letters to Self’, the English translation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Gujarati book of poetry, will hit the stands in August.

Written over many years, the collection of poems, ‘Aankh Aa Dhanya Chhe’, originally released in 2007, is translated into English by film journalist and historian Bhawana Somaaya.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It is published by Fingerprint! Publishing, a Prakash Books company.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...
Also Read |What makes the poetry and politics of Anvar Ali, winner of this year’s Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, so engaging?

According to the publishers, the deep ponderings and ruminations, which came to life in rhyme and metre and which PM Modi forever hesitated to share with the world, express his unpolished and unrestrained ideas, dreams, and concerns on an array of subjects ranging from the beauties of nature to the pressures and trials of life.

“These are poems of progress, despair, quest, courage, and compassion. He reflects on the mundane and the mysterious, and mentions obscurities he wants to unravel. I believe that what makes his writing different is his consistent emotional churning, his energy, and his optimism. He expresses without filters, and this intensity is infectious,” said the translator in a statement.

“His poems, prose, however you wish to describe his writings, strike a chord, awaken an old wound,” she added.

Modi’s 2020 book “Letters To Mother“, comprising letters that he as a young man wrote to the mother goddess, was also translated from Gujarati by Somaaya.

Also Read |‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma

According to Shantanu Duttagupta, Executive Publisher of Fingerprint! Publishing, the “deft and nuanced” translation is wonderful and will appeal to poetry lovers across the country.

Besides several books in Gujarati, the prime minister also authored “Exam Warriors” to help young students deal with the stress of exams.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

2

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

3

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

4

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

5

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune
DHFL scam

AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’
V-P Elections

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’

Premium
Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement