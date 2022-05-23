scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Lawyer Dahlia Sen Oberoi turns author with ‘Ashramed: From Chaos to Calm’

According to the publishers, the author's journey towards balance and calm from the forefront of a successful and stressful professional career is inspiring, and will help enable similar transformative journeys in others.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 2:36:35 pm
AshramedThe book, published by Hachette India, will hit the stands on May 25 (Source: Hachette India)

Noted lawyer Dahlia Sen Oberoi turns author with the book, Ashramed: From Chaos to Calm, which chronicles her month-long transformational sojourn in an ashram.

The book, published by Hachette India, will hit the stands on May 25.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In a world where we find it difficult to slow down, it was the pandemic that forced everyone to hit pause. Fortunately, at about the same time, I had found my pause in the Ashram. That, for me, was so life-altering, that I felt the need to pen down my experiences so that others could benefit from it,” said Oberoi about her debut book.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘My mother was crying and said no one would marry me...Premium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘My mother was crying and said no one would marry me...
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>

“‘Ashramed’ is a call to everyone to take a chance on themselves. It is my way of telling the reader you are stronger, and braver than you think. If I can, so can you!” she added.

When Dahlia, a hotshot lawyer whose life revolves around court appearances, client meetings and trotting around the globe, discovers a Yoga teacher’s training course offered by an ashram she sets off on her quest to move away from her uncompromising life and find some calm.

ALSO READ |Dr Saroja Balan’s It’s Your Baby is essential reading for every new parent

Living sans her laptop, attending lectures about the Gita, learning and perfecting new asanas, and spending her days washing utensils and cleaning dormitories, is at first a struggle. But gradually, her self-doubt and restlessness wash away.

A leading intellectual property rights lawyer, dancer, poet, university lecturer, and now, a yoga teacher, Oberoi wears multiple hats. She is also the sister of celebrated singer Palash Sen.

According to the publishers, the author’s journey towards balance and calm from the forefront of a successful and stressful professional career is inspiring, and will help enable similar transformative journeys in others.

“We are pleased to be publishing ‘Ashramed: From Chaos to Calm’ by Dahlia Sen Oberoi. I’m delighted that Dahlia, who I’ve seen as a top notch IP lawyer, has revealed this other side of her and chosen us to be her publishers. The book is quintessential Dahlia – at once provocative, humorous and insightful,” said Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India.

The book, priced at Rs 288, is currently available for pre-order.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement